Prescott hosts World’s Oldest Rodeo

Hayes Smith and Cesar de la Cruz had a 7.3 second run in the team roping during the opening performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Wednesday, June 28 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Hayes Smith and Cesar de la Cruz had a 7.3 second run in the team roping during the opening performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Wednesday, June 28 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Doug Cook/The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: June 29, 2017 12:57 p.m.

    • The 2017 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo began June 28, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, and follows with seven more performances through next Tuesday, July 4.

    A Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)-sanctioned rodeo, Prescott Frontier Days will feature 597 contestants during what’s affectionately called rodeo’s “Cowboy Christmas” period, from late June through July.

    Frontier Days attracts dozens of pro rodeo’s best cowboys each year, in part because of its tradition as the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” Top-placing cowboys in every competitive event have a chance to win thousands of dollars.

    What follows is a list of several of the best cowboys competing in this year’s 130th annual rodeo – from tonight’s performance through the eighth and final performance on July 4.

    Special events

    Kiwanis Kiddie Parade June 30, 8:30 a.m. - Cortez & Goodwin Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Arts & Crafts Show July 1, 2, 3 - Courthouse Plaza

    Prescott Frontier Days®, Inc. Parade July 1, 9 a.m. - Courthouse Plaza

    Whiskey Row Boot Race July 1, immediately after parade - Whiskey Row, Downtown Prescott

    July 4th Celebration & Fireworks July 4, noon to 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. - Downtown Prescott

    Fireman Hose Cart Races July 3, 9 a.m. - Cortez Street

    Cowboy Church July 2, 10 a.m. - Prescott Rodeo Grounds

    Rodeo Queen Coronation July 4, Noon - Prescott Rodeo Grounds

    2017 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo

    FRIDAY, JUNE 30 (THIRD PERF) – 7:30 p.m.

    Bareback Riding

    Jake Brown, 27: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Cleveland, Texas.

    Evan Jayne, 35: Two-time NFR qualifier; originally from Marseille, France, now Huntsville, Texas.

    Chad Rutherford, 25: from Itasca, Texas.

    Chauncey Kirby

    Tim O’Connell, 25: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Zwingle, Iowa.

    Shane O’Connell, 21: Brother of Tim O’Connell; from Rapid City, South Dakota.

    Barrel Racing

    Brittney Posey

    Jill Welch: from Parker.

    Sherry Cervi: from Marana

    Saddle Bronc Riding

    Ben Rondo

    Jacobs Crawley, 29: One-time world champion; six-time NFR qualifier; from Stephenville, Texas.

    Sterling Crawley, 26: Three-time NFR qualifier; younger brother of Jacobs Crawley; from Stephenville, Texas.

    Steer Wrestling

    Christian Pettigrew: son of Ross Pettigrew, past champion.

    Jake Trujillo: from Los Alamos, New Mexico.

    Team Roping

    Jake Cooper, 33: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Monument, New Mexico.

    Erich Rogers, 30: Six-time NFR qualifier; from Round Rock.

    Cory Petska, 37: Thirteen-time NFR qualifier; from Marana, Arizona.

    Riley Minor, 29: Seven-time NFR qualifier; from Ellensburg, Washington.

    Brady Minor, 32: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Ellensburg, Washington.

    Chad Masters, 36: Ten-time NFR qualifier; two-time world champion; from Clarksville, Tennessee.

    Travis Graves, 33: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Jay, Oklahoma.

    Luke Brown, 42: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Morgan Mill, Texas.

    Jake Long, 33: Six-time NFR qualifier; from Coffeyville, Kansas.

    Kaleb Driggers, 27: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Albany, Georgia.

    Junior Nogueira, 26: Current All-Around world champion; from Scottsdale.

    Aaron Tsinigine, 30: One world title; two-time NFR qualifier; from Tuba City.

    Ryan Motes, 36: Four-time world champion; from Weatherford, Texas.

    Garrett Tonozzi, 32: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Fruita, Colorado.

    Tie-Down Roping

    Cory Solomon, 26: Four-time NFR qualifier; from Prairie View, Texas.

    Sterling Smith, 33: Two-time NFR qualifier; originally from Prescott, now of Stephenville, Texas.

    Ace Slone, 28: From Cuero, Texas.

    Bull Riding

    Sage Kimzey, 22: Three-time world champion, 2014-16; has won five rodeos and was co-champion of another so far this year; from Strong City, Oklahoma.

    SATURDAY, JULY 1 (FOURTH & FIFTH PERFS) – 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

    Barrel Racing

    Jolee Lautaret-Jordan: From Kingman.

    Dolly Lautaret: Jolee’s mother and a past NFR qualifier.

    Steer Wrestling

    K.C. Jones, 46: Nine-time NFR qualifier; from Decatur, Texas.

    Trey Nahrgang: from Buckeye High School; past collegiate champion.

    Saddle Bronc Riding

    Cody Wright, 40: Two-time world champion; 13-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

    Rusty Wright, 21: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

    Ryder Wright, 19: One-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

    Spencer Wright, 26: One-time world champion; two-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

    Heith DeMoss, 32: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Heflin, Louisiana.

    Team Roping

    Trey Blackmore and Steve Sherwood: Blackmore is a local cowboy.

    Chance Kelton and Ryan Richards: Kelton is from nearby Cordes Lakes.

    Bull Riding

    Dugan Black

    Tyler McVay: from Tucson.

    SUNDAY, JULY 2 (SIXTH PERF)

    Steer Wrestling

    Cutter Parsons, 34: Past All-Around champion at Prescott Frontier Days; from Marana.

    Team Roping

    Billy Bob Brown, 25: From Carbon, Texas.

    Logan Medlin, 26: From Tatum, New Mexico.

    Charly Crawford, 39: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Prineville, Oregon.

    Kyle Lincoln

    Clay Parsons

    Tie-Down Roping

    Clint Cooper, 35: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Decatur, Texas.

    Cutter Parsons

    Jarrad Hofstetter, 33: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Lubbock, Texas.

    MONDAY, JULY 3 (SEVENTH PERF)

    Steer Wrestling

    Owen Salcito

    Josh Peek, 37: Seven-time NFR qualifier; from Pueblo, Colorado.

    Bareback Riding

    Steven Peebles

    Wyatt Denny, 21: One-time NFR qualifier; from Minden, Nevada.

    Clayton Biglow, 21: One-time NFR qualifier; from Clements, California.

    Luke Creasy, 28: From Brownfield, Alberta, Canada.

    Barrel Racing

    Nicole DeMers

    Bull Riding

    Jordan Spears, 25: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Redding, California.

    Saddle Bronc Riding

    CoBurn Bradshaw, 22: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Beaver, Utah.

    Jesse Wright, 28: One-time world champion; six-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

    Jake Wright, 28: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.

    Alex Wright, 30: From Milford, Utah.

    Team Roping

    Jimmy Fletcher Jr.: From Chino Valley.

    Jake Fletcher

    Josh Siggins: Top Turquoise Circuit roper; from Coolidge.

    Clay Tryan: Three-time world champion; 14 NFR qualifications; from Billings, Montana.

    Jade Corkill, 29: Three-time world champion; eight-time NFR qualifier; from Fallon, Nevada.

    Tie-Down Roping

    Shane Hanchey, 26: One-time world champion; seven-time NFR qualifier; from Sulphur, Louisiana.

    Josh Peek

    Matt Shiozawa, 37: Nine-time NFR qualifier; from Chubbuck, Idaho.

    Jimmy Fletcher Jr.

    Clint Robinson, 34: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Spanish Fork, Utah.

    photo

    Logan Patterson rides Dani Girl for a score of 70 in the bareback during the opening performance of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Wednesday, June 28 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

    TUESDAY, JULY 4 (EIGHTH PERF)

    Steer Wrestling

    Dean McIntyre: Past Turquoise Circuit champion.

    Hunter Cure, 33: Two-time world champion; three-time NFR qualifier.

    Damon Padilla: Turquoise Circuit contestant from Rio Rico.

    Luke Branquinho, 36: Five-time world champion; 14-time NFR qualifier.

    Lane Jones

    Barrel Racing

    Mary Dolvin: Past NFR qualifier from Wickenburg. Married to Russ Dolvin.

    Sarah Rainwater: From Chino Valley.

    Saddle Bronc Riding

    Taos Muncy, 30: Two-time world champion; eight-time NFR qualifier.

    Isaac Diaz, 30: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Desdemona, Texas.

    Zeke Thurston, 22: One-time world champion; two-time NFR qualifier; from Big Valley, Alberta, Canada.

    Tie-Down Roping

    Timber Moore, 31: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Aubrey, Texas.

    Joseph Parsons, 32: One-time NFR qualifier; from Marana.

    Blair Burk, 43: Fourteen-time NFR qualifier; from Durant, Oklahoma.

    Rick Kieckhefer, 39: Past Prescott Frontier Days All-Around champion.

    Team Roping

    B.J. Campbell, 39: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Aguila, Arizona.

    Hal Earnhardt: Tex Earnhardt’s son.

    Victor Aros, 45: One-time NFR qualifier; from Marana.

    Nate Singletary

    Tom Bill Johnson

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.