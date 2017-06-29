Starters shine for Mingus football

Mingus Union football wrapped up 7-on-7 play with more success and confidence about their starters but depth concerns.

On Wednesday the Marauders hosted Coconino and Sedona in their final 7-on-7 games of the summer.

Head coach Bob Young said it was a good outing and the starters did great, as they have all summer.

“We did really well, we actually started out strong (Wednesday), it was kind of an improvement on the whole team,” said Mingus Union junior quarterback Antoine Zabala. “We’re making strides as a team and it was awesome to see, it’s amazing. We got better (Wednesday).”

Instead of the normal one school versus another school 7-on-7 games, on Wednesday they played one school’s offensive unit against another school’s defensive unit and they rotated who played who among the three varsity teams.

While Young doesn’t keep score in the 7-on-7 games at home, Zabala thought they won all their games on Wednesday, like they did the other two times they host 7-on-7s this summer.

“Coach Young doesn’t really like to do that here and by all means, it’s fun anyway I mean players by yourselves, you automatically keep score,” Zabala said. “We won all our games, it was pretty obvious.”

After the Marauders lost eight of their 2016 All-Grand Canyon first team selections, depth is a concern despite their summer success.

“Like coach Young said, our first team was pretty solid and I think we’re ready but it’s just a drop off with our second team but we’re all doing as best as we can and we’re getting better so that’s all the matters,” said junior running back/linebacker Alex Nelson.

Mingus Union will take the 4th of July week off, then start summer practices, go on the senior retreat, host the youth camp and then go to a camp in California.

“Our numbers are just not where they should be,” Young said. “A lot of guys aren’t playing and it’s hurting us. Football you gotta have numbers and we just don’t have it right now.”

In their last trip to California in mid June, the Marauders shined at the San Diego State 7-on-7 tournament. They made it to the consolation championship game, which they lost on the last played and they played in the maximum number of games there, eight.

It’s the furthest they’ve gone there since 2010 when they made the championship game. Young said it was a good omen for the Marauders.

“San Diego we did amazing,” Zabala said. “We started out pretty slow and pretty rough our first two games, we went 0-2 against some really good teams, Notre Dame Preparatory beat us by 10 and another California team beat us but third game against Mt. Carmel, we did amazing, we blew them out, 44-15 I think and the second day we ended up finishing in the last 10 teams in the tournament. In that last 10-15 years we’ve been there, it was one of the best groups we’ve had there.”

Nelson said the Marauders did the best in 7-on-7 play in the time he’s been at Mingus Union.

“We’re all getting better, I’m getting better I still have work to do and we all have work to do but I’m doing the best that I can,” Nelson said.

Mingus Union starts official practice on July 31, has a four-way scrimmage on August 16 and starts the season August 25 at Higley.

Young said the 7-on-7 was great for the starters.

“I think we wound up playing over 60 games and like I said, first group, offense and defense, I’m just real, real excited about,” Young said. “I mean they’re doing a great job and right now we just have zero depth and that’s something I’m real concerned about. Some how or another we’ve got to develop some more depth.”

Mingus Union’s other concern going into the summer was their linemen but Young said he likes how they have done so far.

“They’re getting better,” Young said. “We knew we had to replace every lineman and it’s the same thing, I got seven guys that just work their tails off and we need about 12 (laughs).”

Zabala, who took over starting quarterback duties after the 2016 season, said he is excited with the direction of the program.

“From the start of the summer, we started beating teams off the bat, going deep,” Zabala said. “It was just amazing to see, our defense has really flown together, our offense is really on page and our head coach, we trust in him and this program and everybody is on the same page and we love each other and this team is just continuing to grow every day and every week and it’s amazing.”