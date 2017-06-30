3MKi ‘Rockin’ Blue Grooves’ at Collective Sedona July 16

Sunday, July 16, Vista Hall at the Collective Sedona will present a tantalizing musical evening with live show, dance floor, and amazing food by the Heartline Cafe.

The 3MKi Band mixes it up with rockin’ 60s and 70s classics, bluesy originals, sexy Latin grooves, soulful singing, ridiculous humor and burning guitar licks during their “Rockin’ Blue Grooves” Show.

3MKi (aka Miller, Miller, Martin & Ki) is a popular, much-loved, Sedona-based band, which has also successfully toured across the region. The guitar, vocal and songwriting firepower of this group has thrilled audiences since they formed in 2010. Making a rare and rollicking appearance, this rockin’show will feature band favorites along with special surprises and great dance tunes.



For full event & ticketing details and advanced purchase, go to www.SusannahMartinMusic.com. Tickets for each package may also be purchased at the door, by cash, check or credit card.

The Sedona-based 3MKi band thrills audiences with three virtuoso guitarists, powerful lead male and female vocals, rich harmonies and a groovy beat.

Along with each of their individual music careers, the members of this quartet (consisting of father & son Robin & Eric Miller, Susannah Martin and Patrick Ki) come together to create a music group high on fun & creative synergy.

Their exciting performance blends rock, jazz, blues, flamenco, Brazilian and crowd-pleasing hits from the 60-90s. Their fun attitudes, catchy originals and unique versions of songs by artists such as the Eagles, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Sting are a real treat for fans to experience.

Robin Miller (guitar/mandolin/vocals) brings a powerful blues and rock-based guitar and vocal sound to the group, honed by over forty years of professional experience. Many of his own bluesy rock tunes are featured in the band.

Equally excellent in Latin, pop and rock styles, Eric Miller (guitar/vocals) burns on the guitar, while delivering classic hits and jazzy originals with his velvet tenor voice.

Patrick Ki (guitar/ukulele/vocals) is a formally trained jazz & classical guitarist & ukulele player with a Hawaiian-influenced, lyrical-based sound. He also drives a strong and deep rockin’ guitar groove to propel the group. Just watch out for the zingers he delivers as the group’s sly and silly emcee.

Pop, Latin & jazz vocalist, Susannah Martin (vocals/percussion) warms the band with a sweet and sassy feminine flair. From Aretha Franklin to Joni Mitchell, Susannah loves to wail on the timeless hits. She also adds a groovy back beat on the cajon/beat box.

The Collective Sedona is located in the Village of Oak Creek, 7000 AZ-179. Phone: (928) 255-0900