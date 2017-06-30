Alejandro returns to Vino Di Sedona for encore performance Thursday

The first Wednesday of every month brings Texas Americana, Folk, and Country Blues by singer-songwriter Hank Erwin to Vino Di Sedona. Hank has an incredible history of life experiences that have resulted in a collection of songs that tell his story.

His gentle, but strong soul echoes in his melodies, and he shares life’s lessons when he plays guitar and sings. Hank’s set is July 5, 7-10 p.m.

Alejandro returns to Vino Di Sedona for an encore performance on Thursday July 6, 7-10 p.m. Alejandro is an artist; voice, guitar, writing, composition and dance are his mediums. Picking up the guitar at age 7 and singing when he was 14; he has studied music his entire life. “Art is communication, even if it’s just a pretty picture,” says Alejandro. His mission is to do his part to bring enlightenment to the world through music.

International singer-songwriter Darius Lux performs music live at Vino Di Sedona on Friday July 7, 7-10 p.m. Darius is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance.

His smooth voice and looped guitar stylings create an earthy blend of popular music, rock and reggae that you can relax or dance to.

Darius’ life has been one of expansive adventures. Originally hailing from London, he’s been creating music almost as soon as he could talk. His influences range from Sting, Otis Redding, U2 to OneRepublic, Jack Johnson and Jason Mraz.

Darius went to school in NYC, after which he worked for Sony/Warner Chappell writing songs for artists such as Daryl Hall and Jennifer Lopez. After living in New York, Darius travelled the world for a year, embarking on a life-changing pilgrimage that led to a move to Hawai’i, where he recorded his debut album, “Arise.”

Next moving to Los Angeles, Darius put together a band, released several more albums, “Time is Now” and “We The Living,” and music videos. All three of his albums feature songs that have been in film (The Butterfly Effect 3, Puncture Wounds) and TV (NBC, MTV, VH1, History & Discovery channels, Style Network and Oxygen Network). For more information visit dariuslux.com.

Saturday Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona on July 8 is accompanied by Paolo 3:30-6:00. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz.

His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment. After Paolo’s performance, stick around for night-time entertainment by Decker.

Saturday night entertainment on July 8 is local sensation Decker, 7-10 p.m. “When people ask what kind of music I play…I don’t really know what to say. All I can really say is that the desert is integral to my sound,” says Brandon Decker. Since 2009, the Sedona-based songwriter has written, produced and released a trove of mesmerizing music; an expansive palette of folk, gospel, rock and psychedelia recorded under the nom de plume Decker.

“Decker has managed to encompass typical folklore story-arcs and blend them with a nostalgic sound that is reminiscent of 90’s guitar rock, modernized and reinvented to the point whereby they sound both unique and familiar; a rare combination. ” – Indie Music Reviewer Magazine

Yarrow returns to Vino Di Sedona on Sunday July 9, 6-9 p.m Yarrow was formed in 2011 when three musicians, Patty and Tom Hoisch and Patricia Fonseca, shared a desire to push the boundaries of the familiar. Recognizing how diversity in their backgrounds could allow their collaboration to become larger than the sum of its parts, they began to cross folk and rock music with classical music and poetry.

The result is a continually evolving mix of electric cello, acoustic guitar, djembe, harmonized vocals and poetic lyrics in the Indie genre, offering many original songs and a few familiar favorites with unexpected twists.

Songwriter and musician Patty Hoisch learned how to read and play music in early childhood and has been writing original music ever since she discovered how to break the rules. Her versatile voice, guitar playing and touching lyrics flow throughout Yarrow’s works.

Music has always been essential to Patricia Fonseca. She has a long history of singing and a rich imagination. Patricia brings her clear voice, instinctive harmonies, and percussion to the trio. Her literary background and poetic heart manifest in profoundly illustrative lyrics.

Music Monday at Vino Di Sedona on July 10 features Saffire (Gina Machovina w/ TJ Brennan), 6-9 p.m. Gina is best known for her virtuoso guitar playing and smooth, sultry vocals (it’s hard to believe she used to be in a heavy metal band!)

As a student and performer of classical guitar music for more than 30 years, Gina also played lead guitar and wrote music for her hard rock-band, Rising, in So California. More recently, Gina has performed solo as a singer/songwriter throughout the Pacific Northwest where she recorded her first CD, Mirrors.

She now resides in Sedona and plays extensively throughout Northern Arizona. Beautifully mesmerizing, Machovina’s music is a soulful mix of guitar masterpieces with passionate vocal tunes spanning many decades. Gina is joined by percussionist TJ Brennan.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 p.m, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, Greg Williams, Vickie Moyer, Lisa Hart, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682