Festival presents New York Film Critics screening of ‘Blind’ July 11

The Sedona International Film Festival is the official, exclusive Northern Arizona home for the New York Film Critics monthly series debuting new films weeks prior to their theatrical release.

The series is hosted by Rolling Stone Magazine’s Peter Travers, via satellite, and features a Q&A with the filmmaker and stars from the film each month.



The July premiere event will feature the debut of Michael Mailer’s drama “Blind” for one show, one night only on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. Peter Travers will host and introduce the film; and the Q&A following the film will feature the stars of the film Alec Baldwin, Demi Moore, Dylan McDermott and director Michael Mailer.

In “Blind”, a novelist blinded in a car crash (Alec Baldwin) which killed his wife rediscovers his passion for both life and writing when he embarks on an affair with the neglected wife (Demi Moore) of an indicted businessman (Dylan McDermott).

Join us for a special evening and sneak premiere of this new drama, hosted by Peter Travers from Rolling Stone Magazine via satellite, and stay for the Q&A with Alec Baldwin, Demi Moore Dylan McDermott and director Michael Mailer.

The New York Film Critics Series premiere of “Blind” will take place at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. All tickets are $12 for this exclusive premiere event. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.