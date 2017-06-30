Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List: July 5, 2017.

Originally Published: June 30, 2017 1:57 p.m.
The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Camino Island, John Grisham

  2. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

  3. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

  4. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz

  5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  6. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  7. The Force, Don Winslow

  8. Dragon Teeth, Michael Crichton

  9. The Little French Bistro, Nina George

  10. The Identicals, Elin Hilderbrand

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

  2. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris

  3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  4. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

  5. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Sherman Alexie

  6. Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, Roxane Gay

  7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

  8. Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant

  9. Hue 1968, Mark Bowden

  10. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  2. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  3. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  4. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

  5. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  6. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi

  7. Before the Fall, Noah Hawley

  8. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  9. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena

  10. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  2. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  3. No Is Not Enough, Naomi Klein

  4. Hero of the Empire, Candice Millard

  5. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  6. White Trash, Nancy Isenberg

  7. Grunt, Mary Roach

  8. Originals, Adam Grant

  9. Invisible Influence: The Hidden Forces That Shape Behavior, Jonah Berger

  10. We Are Never Meeting in Real Life, Samantha Irby

MASS MARKET

  1. Night School, Lee Child

  2. American Gods, Neil Gaiman

  3. 1984, George Orwell

  4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  5. See Me, Nicholas Sparks

  6. End of Watch, Stephen King

  7. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  8. Foreign Agent, Brad Thor

  9. Home, Harlan Coben

  10. The Last Mile, David Baldacci

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  2. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  3. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  4. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  5. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)

  6. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt

  7. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

  8. Pottymouth and Stoopid, James Patterson

  9. The War That Saved My Life, Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

  10. Roller Girl, Victoria Jamieson

YOUNG ADULT

  1. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon

  2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  3. Once and for All, Sarah Dessen

  4. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher

  5. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  6. Alex and Eliza: A Love Story, Melissa de la Cruz

  7. Crazy House, James Patterson

  8. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  9. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie

  10. The Giver, Lois Lowry