Friday, July 7, local favorite DJ ill.Ego will host his monthly First Fridays dance party at Main Stage.

DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona.

Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades.

The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, it is the return of The Izzies to the venue. The Izzies are an Arizona-based classic rock cover band who have been rocking Arizona for a number of years.

Playing hits from the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Santana the band is certain to get the dance floor moving and please the classic rock fan looking to hear the hits of yesteryear.

The show is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly

Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bongo begins at 7 p.m.

Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays until the return of the NFL season in the fall.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.