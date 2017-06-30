James Ratliff Gallery promises ‘Hot Deals’ in July exhibition

“Hot Deals,” an exhibition of gallery regulars, will open at Sedona’s James Ratliff Gallery , Hillside Sedona, 671 State Route 179, Suites AST-1 & 2, Friday, July 7, with an opening reception 5-8 p.m.

This exhibition will continue through the month of July.

Jim and Pat Ratliff, gallery owners, are celebrating summer’s sizzling temperatures. The dog days of summer provide a special occasion to not only view the stable of some 28 gallery regulars.

Who are the gallery regulars, you might ask? They are artists like Judy Choate, known for her palette of brilliant, sweeping colors creating expansive landscapes.

Vibrant new work by Judy will be exhibited beginning with this July 7th opening.

Notable landscapes by such artists as Bruce Marion, Jody Ahrens, Greg Heil and Lelija Roy reflect the manner in which artists interpret landscape on canvas. They are each first class and yet completely different in their choice of materials/colors and methods of application.

There are the works of internationally-recognized artists : Louis DeMayo whose often stark portrayals of Native Americans were a lifelong passion; and Robert Holmes’ bronze sculptures grace homes and offices throughout the country and around the world.



A number of years ago, Robert Holmes was awarded the President’s Award in the International competition of Contemporary Art in the 4th Biennale in Florence, Italy and a medallion for lifetime achievement.as well. More than 800 artists from 32 countries had been adjudicated into this Biennial..

Rare collectibles are featured in the Collector’s Corner. The Collector’s Corner displays rare pieces from various parts of the world including Africa, New Guinea and Mexico.

Gallery works combine abstract, and figurative art created with various media including watercolor, oil, mixed media, and acrylic paintings, bronze and stone sculptures, ceramics, whimsical masks, and a complement of original, hand-made jewelry: It’s hard to resist the appeal Adriana Walker, Sally Peck, Sandra Den Hartog present.

Award-winning Navajo artist David K. John, shares the heritage of his people and respect for Nature in his work. One of his favorite awards came from the US Census Bureau who chose one of his original paintings from which to create the U.S. Census Bureau’s poster. David’s works hang in five Native American Museums throughout the United States.

This is what happens when a gallery owner has collected, enjoyed and cultivated art and artists for more than 50 years. The familiarity of the art and investment value in the work are topics Jim and Pat Ratliff are happy to discuss.

For further information, contact the James Ratliff Gallery: www.jamesratliffgallery.com;