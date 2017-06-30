National Theatre of London’s ‘Salomé’ premieres in Sedona

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed production of “Salomé” showing in Sedona on Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The story has been told before, but never like this.

An occupied desert nation. A radical from the wilderness on hunger strike. A girl whose mysterious dance will change the course of the world.

This charged retelling turns the infamous biblical tale on its head, placing the girl we call Salomé at the centre of a revolution.

Internationally acclaimed theatre director Yaël Farber (Les Blancs) draws on multiple accounts to create her urgent, hypnotic production on the stage of the National Theatre.

“Salomé” is a visually compelling production, with staging that often looks like a living painting. The production features an international cast of actors from all over the world. “Salomé” boasts beautiful singing throughout, from the acclaimed singers Yasmin Levy and Lubana Al Quntar who are integrated into the play.

‘Epic. A near-perfect production.’ — Guardian

“Salomé” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 9 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.