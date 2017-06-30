New Music: July 5, 2017

Radiohead - OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017

XL

Featuring Remastered OK COMPUTER, B-Sides and Three Never Before Released Tracks: “I Promise,” “Lift,” “Man Of War” Rescued from defunct formats, prized from dark cupboards and brought to light after two decades in cold storage… In 2015, The National Recording Registry selected OK COMPUTER to be preserved in the Library of Congress as a recording that has proven “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Tracks include: Airbag, Paranoid Android, Subterranean Homesick Alien, Exit Music (For a Film), Let Down, Karma Police, Fitter Happier, Electioneering, Climbing Up the Walls, and more!

HAIM - Something to Tell You

Polydor

Something To Tell You, is the highly anticipated sophomore album from HAIM. When the time came to record the eleven tracks that make up Something To Tell You, HAIM decided to “go in and record as a band, keeping it a little more organic. That was kind of a mission statement for the album” offered Danielle Haim.

Tracks include: Want You Back, Nothing’s Wrong, Little to Your Love, Ready For You, Something to Tell You, You Never Knew, Kept Me Crying, Found It In Silence, Walking Away, Right Now, Night So Long.

The Beach Boys - 1967 - Sunshine Tomorrow

Capitol

This unique 2CD compilation pulls together a slew of previously unreleased material from America’s favorite band, The Beach Boys. The collection includes the new stereo remix of Wild Honey, as well as unreleased outtakes from the session recordings. Also included are unreleased session tracks from the Smiley Smile sessions and live tracks from Hawaii, Washington, DC and Boston.

Tracks include: Wild Honey, Aren’t You Glad, I Was Made to Love Her, Country Air, A Thing or Two, Darlin, I’d Love Just Once to See You, Here Comes the Night, Let the Wind Blow, How She Boogalooed It, Mama Says, Lonely Days, Cool Cool Water, Time to Get Alone, and more!