Sedona’s Lanning Gallery to present an ‘American Experience’

Lanning Gallery in Sedona opens the new exhibition “American Experience” to celebrate this 4th of July month and showcase a range of artists who capture, in myriad styles and media, all the varied facets of our remarkable country.

The exhibition opens with a 1st Friday reception, July 7th, from 5-8 p.m., which is free and open to the public.

Representational, abstract, landscape and figurative paintings as well as sculpture and glass are all highlighted. Come by and visit our cities’ urban faces, streets and bridges by Arizona artist Jonathan Howard; our deserts and meadows by national artists Gerald Moore and Judith Monroe; abstract works by prominent Native American artist David Johns who represents the soul of his homeland on canvas; and see stone from Virginia and Colorado formed into dynamic sculptures by Kathleen Caricof and Paul Braun.

This is a big, wide-open country that fosters all manner of creativity and ingenuity. “At Lanning Gallery we see the ways in which our artists are influenced by their upbringings, whether urban or country, East Coast, Rocky Mountains, or as an immigrant from another country altogether,” notes Gallery Director Isabelle Cozart.”

And the variety of their influences shape their path as artists and what sort of art they are drawn to create.

You can see every corner of this country reflected within our gallery.” Stop in to the opening of “American Experience” and celebrate every facet of this inspiring country - and the inspiring artists who capture it so well. This exhibition runs through July 16th.

Lanning Gallery, 928-282-6865, mail@lanninggallery.com, www.lanninggallery.com. Located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona, AZ. Open daily: 10-6 Mon-Sat; 11-5 Sun.