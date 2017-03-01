Body recovered from below Midgley Bridge identified as ASU student

OAK CREEK CANYON – The person whose body was recovered Tuesday afternoon from the creek below Midgley Bridge has been identified as a 20-year-old male who was a student at Arizona State University.



His body was located by hikers, according to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:57 p.m., Sedona Fire District emergency crews were called to a reported unresponsive person in the water below Midgley Bridge. After making their way to the victim, SFD crews confirmed that the person in the water was deceased.



Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered the body.



CCSO Detectives preliminarily identified the subject by information in his wallet and located his vehicle in the parking lot at Midgley Bridge.

Although the body had been located below Midgley Bridge, investigators were at first cautious about referring to the case as a suicide until further investigation could be conducted. The condition of the body did not show many of the external indicators typically associated with suicides from Midgely Bridge.

As the investigation continued, it was learned the student had been reported missing by family to ASU Police Department which contacted Northern Arizona University Police Department on Feb. 27, according to a CCSO news release.



“It was learned the subject had last been seen on Feb. 26 visiting a friend at NAU. NAU PD entered him as a missing person into the National Crime Information Center database as missing and endangered based on suicidal statements that investigators learned he had made,” stated the release.





The investigation is still ongoing and pending results from the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.