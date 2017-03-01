Ignoring signs of flooding and flood messages often ends in death

According to Yavapai County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Marcie Slay, half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.

Throughout Arizona and other parts of the U.S you will hear the message “Turn Around, Don’t Drown. This message is repeated many times throughout the rainy seasons in Arizona.

Sadly an example of why this message is used on a regular basis took place Tuesday when a driver tried to cross Beaver Creek at Reay Road in Rimrock and was swept away. As reported, many agencies responded to the call but the vehicle was submerged by the time it was reached and a life was lost.

Tuesday’s incident marked the third time this winter that emergency responders have been called to distressed motorists who attempted to cross flooded roads along Beaver Creek. Emergency responders were able to rescue the motorists in the previous two incidents.

Why is Turn Around Don't Drown™ so important?

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other severe weather related hazard. The Centers for Disease Control report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. Why? The main reason is people underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in automobiles as they are swept downstream. Of these drownings, many are preventable, but too many people continue to drive around the barriers that warn you the road is flooded. Road beds may be washed out under flood waters. NEVER drive through flooded roadways - you do not know the condition of the road under the water.

Vehicles can be swept away by less than 2 feet of water

You can lose control of your vehicle in only a few inches of water.

Currently dams in Yavapai County are at capacity and as the snow levels melt as well as additional storms come through Yavapai County water levels will rise. Low water crossings, roads, and normally dry washes can quickly and without warning turn into rapid moving rivers. Never think that your vehicle is stronger, faster, or large enough to cross. Many times after a storm has passed water levels go down within a few hours. Going around or waiting until the water is clear can save your life.

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides alert and warning information through official dissemination sources. http://www.weather.gov/subscribe

The National Weather Service has some great informative brochures, links are listed below.

Northern Arizona Flash Floods - Arizona's Deadliest Weather http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/fgz/Brochures/fl_flood.pdf

Arizona Flash Flood and Water Resources - http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/fgz/Brochures/az_ahps_brochure.pdf

Yavapai Flood Control website contains rivers and streams flow timely data – http://www.ycflood.com

“We highly encourage residents to sign up with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Emergency Notification System to be notified during emergency situations at: http://www.ycsoaz.gov/community/emergency-preparedness/ens/ ,” said Slay.

For more information about being prepared, please contact 928-771-3321 or marcie.slay@yavapai.us