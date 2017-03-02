Camp Verde Marshal’s Office publishes annual report, 2016 crime stats

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office has published their annual report for 2016.

In 2016, CVMO had responded to 7,191 calls for service, deputies made 343 arrests, issued 1,694 traffic citations and written warnings, 126 traffic collisions were investigated, and domestic violence account for 193 calls for service. Response times to all calls for service averaged 7 minutes 45 seconds. Ten volunteers worked in many different areas of the department and contributed a total of 917 volunteer’s hours at a dollar value of $7,381.85. CVMO received 530 animal problem calls, 31 were animal bites, 12 were regarding animal abuse, 87 were for animal noise and there were 17 animal offense calls.

In 2016, CVMO has:

Received $20,000 in Homeland Security grant monies to purchase 10 hand held radios for patrol.

Purchased our own Spillman CAD system and server, and therefore, no longer lease from Cottonwood a CAD system –

Purchased a new K9 vehicle.

Installed rolling shelving in the property and evidence room.

Continued to sponsor Coffee with a Cop which is held on a monthly basis. Coffee with a Cop brings the community together with different employees of the Marshal’s Office to discuss any concerns, current events associated with law enforcement, or just to open the lines of communication between CVMO and town citizens.



Cases closed

In 2016, the Criminal Investigations Unit had a busy and productive year, operating with one Detective most of the year and one Detective Sergeant. Criminal Investigations worked a number of Sex Offense related cases, Fraudulent Activity, Burglaries/Thefts and a homicide.

Cases in-depth

During 2016 there were 20 reported death investigations followed up by the Criminal Investigations Unit who works in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s Office. Below are the five cases that involved more in-depth investigations to determine cause of death or confirm cause of death.

Suspicious/Significant Death Cases

On Jan. 8, 2016, the Camp Verde deputies’ were sent to a call in the 2900 block of E. Vernon Avenue regarding an adult female found hanging in her garage by an electrical cord. Initially the call was reported as a possible homicide and the Criminal Investigation Bureau Detectives were called out. After further investigation, interviews and the processing of the scene CVMO did not find any suspicious circumstances, the subject was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office and ruled her death as a suicide. On Jan. 31, 2016, Officers were dispatched to a home located in the 300 block of S. 5th Street where a female was screaming frantically for assistance. Upon Officer’s arrival, they located a 17-year-old male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Due to the expedient manner the Officers handled the call and aided the juvenile, EMS arrived and found ‘signs of life’ and transported him to the Verde Valley Medical Center.

The juvenile lived until Feb. 5 when he succumbed to the injury and was pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound. The Criminal Investigations Bureau at the Camp Verde Marshal’s begin their investigation as a homicide, as with all deaths.

On May 15, 2016, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office conducted a high risk traffic stop after being dispatched of a call from a local shooting range business advising a male had stolen a rented weapon. Once the male was identified and thanks to investigative follow up, a possible sighting of the suspect was obtained. Moments after locating the vehicle, a high risk stop was initiated and as Officers began to give the driver commands to show his hands, one Officer observed the driver looking at him in the rear view mirror.

The next observation was of the Officer hearing a ‘pop’ and the jerking action of the driver’s head moving back in the seat. Moments later, the scene was secured and Criminal Investigators were called to the scene to process it. The male died due to the gunshot wound to the head.



On Aug. 8, 2016, the Camp Verde deputies were sent out on a report of a house fire in the 3800 block of E. Clinton Lane. Neighbors reported the possibility of an adult male being inside. Due to the heat from the fire. The Copper Canyon Fire Department informed Officers on scene that they had located a deceased male in the residence, identified with identification found on his person. Curious in this case was that there was a gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy was performed by the Yavapai Medical Examiner’s Office who concluded the cause of death was the gunshot wound to the head with other significant conditions contributing to the death existed. The underlying causes given were thermal injuries. The manner of death was due to suicide. The fire was not deemed an arson.

High priority cases Bank Robbery

On Jan. 14, 2016, Officers were dispatched to the Chase Bank where a teller was held at gunpoint and forced to give her teller money to the gunman. CVMO processed the scene and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) responded to assume the investigation. This case awaits further leads.

Fraud

On July 11, 2015, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office received the initial report from a Cash Express Business in the 500 block of Finnie Flats Road advising they believed an employee was committing fraud. The investigation concluded in August of 2016 with the arrest of an adult female that had fraudulently taken over 80 fraudulent names and opened accounts using those names. Through these accounts, she stole over $100,000.00. The female was arrested and has pleaded guilty, she is awaiting sentencing.

Maverick Robbery

On July 29, 2016, Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Finnie Flats Road at the Maverick Convenience Store. Upon Officer’s arrival in the area, they didn’t locate any subjects that matched the clothing description provided. CIB gathered the video, shared information on social media, and with other law enforcement agencies and canvassed the area.

The suspects were all dressed in white and had their faces covered. They approached the clerk and robbed him at knife point, the amount of money taken is undisclosed. The investigation is pending new leads.

Homicide

On Oct. 10, 2016 Officers were dispatched to the Circle K Store regarding a male having shot another male and subsequently leaving the area with a female that was involved in a physical altercation simultaneously. John “Kyle Silva was shot twice in the torso area and died of his injuries moments after. Through interviews, follow up investigative work with other agencies, the shooter was identified as Levi Jones and was subsequently arrested in Phoenix through the assistance of Phoenix undercover units. The female involved with the victim is Jill Buckley, and was arrested later in the investigation as an accomplice and for hindering an investigation. Both suspects are currently in custody awaiting trial. The male is being charged with premeditated murder in the first degree.

Burglary/Theft

During 2016 Camp Verde saw a theft trend of stolen ATVs, tools and industrial equipment, with over 15 calls for service, ultimately linking Robert Nathan Hill Jr., to many of the cases. The investigation was concluded with a search warrant of his residence. Several items were recovered during the search. Several officers from the Yavapai Apache Nation assisted in executing the search warrant along with deputies and detectives from the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

CVMO 2016 Crime Statistics

Data is collected from a variety of statistical data, maps, reports, charts, UCR reports, analyses and crime bulletins from the Marshal’s Office and other law enforcement agencies to determine the annual criminal statistics for the Marshal’s Office.

CVMO “Of the Year” awards

Telecommunicator of the Year – Brittany Rohn

Civilian Employee of the Year – Debbie Hughes

Volunteer in Policing of the Year – Janet Kreienkamp

Uniformed Officer of the Year - Officer Tom Baizel

Supervisor of the Year – Oscar Berrelez

Lifesaving Award - Deputy Dustin Richardson

Distinguished Service Award – Deputy Michael Toporek

Meritorious Service Award – Deputy Dustin Richardson

Community Service Award - Deputy David Freeman