CASA case of the month: Jeanie and Jayne

A Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer is needed to serve as a “Baby CASA” for 2 year-old “Jeanie” and her 8 year old Sister, “Jayne.” Department of Child Safety (DCS) took custody of the children due to the parents engaging in domestic violence.

In addition, the parents are facing eviction from their home. All identified family members also have substance abuse and domestic violence issues, so the children have been placed in foster care. Due to the unavailability of a foster home that could take both children they were placed in different foster homes





Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the progress of Jeanie and Jayne in their foster home; working with their pediatrician and other healthcare specialists to ensure that they receive services for age-appropriate developmental milestones; working with the parents to determine whether services (such as, family counseling, parenting, and anger management classes) might allow them to be reunited with their children; participating in monthly meetings with CASA volunteers and other team members to discuss the children’s progress; and making recommendations to the judge as to the best long-term placement for Jeanie and Jayne. CASA volunteers need to provide information to the court at report and review hearings throughout the life of a case.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer for this case or a similar one, and making a difference in the life of a child, please contact the CASA office at 928-554-8900