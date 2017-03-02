Obituary: Connie Sue (McDonald) Gray 1953-2017

With her devoted and loving husband by her side Connie’s dream of walking with Jesus came true on February 22, 2017.

She courageously fought MS for over 27 years, while still finding time to love her husband, children and family.

Connie was born to Clarence (CA) and Phyllis McDonald on October 31, 1953 and moved to Camp Verde in 1955. She worked at Valley National Bank, and enjoyed riding horses, camping; playing softball, attending church and watching her kids and grandkids grow.

This very beautiful strong lady was preceded in death by her father and son in-law Derek O’Grady. She leaves behind her husband Clinton Gray; sons, Troy (Brooke) Turley, Clinton (Shawna) Gray, Jr. and Shawn Gray; daughter, Stacey O’Grady; her mother Phyllis McDonald; sister, Irene (Luis) Rezzonico; brother, Randy (Debra) McDonald; grandchildren, Blythe, Sariah, Lehi, Benjamin, Hyrum, Alonzo, Kelton and Quintin and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held March 4th, 2017 at 1 pm at Parkside Church 401 Camp Lincoln Road. Interment to follow at Clear Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Connie’s name to Parkside Church.

Information provided by survivors.