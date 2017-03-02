Obituary: Donola Hudson-Heard 1936-2017

Donola Hudson-Heard was born July 9, 1936 in Nocona, Texas. Sadly, she passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on February 27, 2017 at the age of 80.

Donola loved all her family very much. She is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Heard. She is survived by her daughters, Yvonne McEvoy and Rebecca Hudson; her grandchildren, Jason, Leslie, Aimee and Mark; her 6 great-grandchildren, Amber, Max, Nicholas, Raimee, Coen and Kavan; her 3 great-great-grandchildren, Isaac, Jasper and Jayden.

She is also survived by her late husband’s daughters, Jenny Manifee and Linda Walker, and their children and grandchildren who were also important to Donola.

She was known not only for her unique name, but mostly by her kind and loving nature.



She is a life-time member of the Church of Christ, and was a member of the Camp Verde Historical Society.

A funeral service will be 10 am Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Verde Valley Church of Christ, 2001 N. Arena Del Loma, Camp Verde.



Donola will be laid to rest Monday, March 6, 2017 at Clear Creek Cemetery, Camp Verde. Her care has been entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home where condolences can be left at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

