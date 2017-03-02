Old Post Office boxes donated to Cornville Historical Society

Cornville Historical Society members, Don Godard, Mike Meehan, Steve Schley and Stephen Cassagio, along with Cornville Postmaster, John Rachel, stirred up a bit of excitement at the Cornville Post Office on Friday, February 10, 2017, when the old Double Eagle post office boxes that have adorned the lobby for many years were picked up. The boxes were donated by the U. S. Postal Service to the Cornville Historical Society for display in the old 1909 Cornville Post Office and Store at Windmill Gardens. Some of the boxes will be used to recreate the way the post office looked in the 1950s; the remainder will be on display in another part of the structure.