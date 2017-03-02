Storm Takes Out SR 89A Guardrail

By Vyto Starinskas

  Originally Published: March 2, 2017 1:40 p.m.

    Cars maneuver through a mud slide on SR89A in Oak Creek Canyon in Sedona on Tuesday where a small mud slide crossed the road and took out a guardrail. ADOT reported that the slide damaged about 150 of guardrail and had to be removed. The spokesman did not know the damage estimate. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

