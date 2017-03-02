Storm Takes Out SR 89A Guardrail

Cars maneuver through a mud slide on SR89A in Oak Creek Canyon in Sedona on Tuesday where a small mud slide crossed the road and took out a guardrail. ADOT reported that the slide damaged about 150 of guardrail and had to be removed. The spokesman did not know the damage estimate. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.