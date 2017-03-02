What's Happening: March 3, 2017

Community cleanup coming in March

Yavapai County Supervisor Thomas Thurman, working with the Public Works Department, is announcing a community cleanup in the Verde Valley.

The cleanup will be at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. State Route 260, 7 miles East of I-17.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on

March 23-25, 30, 31 and April 1, 6-8 from 8: a.m. to 4 p.m.

Accepted items include household appliances; bagged trash; automotive batteries; unmounted tires; furniture; and yard trimmings. Items that will not be accepted include loose trash; liquids; hazardous materials; cars; Ni Cad batteries; and dead animals.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

For additional information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Camp Verde Little League tryouts March 4

Camp Verde Little League tryouts will be Saturday, March 4th. If a child needs to sign up the day of evaluations (March 4) they must arrive at least an hour before their evaluation time.

Baseball. @ Butler Park Majors 8am-9am. Minor A 9am-10am. Minor B 10am-11am.

Softball. @ CVHS Softball Field. Majors 8:30am-9:30am. Minor A 9:30am-10:30am. Minor B 10:30am-11:30am.

Camp Verde Little League also needs sponsors for the teams. Sponsors can contact the League on its Facebook page...Camp Verde Little League. Sponsors can be a business or family. The sponsors name will appear on the back of the team uniform shirt.

Opening Day ceremonies are April 1st when we will have a pancake breakfast, team pictures and hit-a-thon.

Running River School open house March 5

Sunday, March 5th, Running River School, Sedona’s only Waldorf-inspired grade school, invites the public to an annual open house to experience the ‘Wonder of Waldorf Education’ on their grounds at 221 Brewer Road beginning at 10 a.m.

Running River School, the newest of independent schools in Sedona and the Verde Valley, hopes to reach out to families who want the best for their children’s education. By providing an open house, teachers and administration hope to facilitate that discussion and answer questions about Waldorf Education to gauge whether that model aligns with family needs and desires.

A short introduction, followed by two classes and an informational session on scholarship opportunities, precedes a question and answer period where families are able to understand more fully an excellent option for schooling. A free petting zoo will also be on-hand for children who visit.

Some of the topics leaders of the open house will cover are how Waldorf Education engages and enriches the ‘whole child,’ focusing on age-appropriate child development physically, mentally, creatively, socially, naturally, and emotionally. Attendees will also learn how a Waldorf curriculum prepares a child to excel in high school and beyond by gaining an authentic lifelong love of learning, in addition to how each class integrates both brain and body.

Attend the Running River Annual Open House to find out more about an education that helps foster confident, compassionate, resourceful, collaborative, self-motivated, creative, purposeful, happy human beings and future change makers!

To learn more about Running River School, please visit the website www.runningriverschool.org or www.facebook.com/RunningRiverSchool. To contact Director Guadalupe Pollock, please call 928-301-3232 or email info@runningriverschool.org

Local musicians do music in the stacks

Camp Verde Community Library announces Music in the Stacks, a new free monthly concert series starting on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 pm in the library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There will be 5-7 different performers during the show with a rotating variety each month.

The first concert features the following musicians: Gary Simpkins and Loose Change with Camp Verde resident, Gary Simpkins on guitar and vocals, Cottonwood resident Sonja Whisman on vocals and fiddle, and Clarkdale resident Matt Fabritz on percussion; Rimrock residents Larry and Leslie Latour; Camp Verde resident Mike McReynolds; and Rimrock resident Kenn Trout.

The first concert will be in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 pm and will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8391.

Free conference ‘Re-entry and Recovery: A Second Chance for Life’

A free conference, “Reentry and Recovery: A Second Chance for Life”, will be held at the Prescott Resort, 1500 State Rte. 69, on Thursday, March 23rd from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Returning to society from prison can be complicated for the individuals coming home and for their families. The conference will present success stories from people who have reentered society from prison as contributing citizens. Since 2012, the Yavapai Reentry Project has been offering volunteer Community Coaches for people returning from prison. To date over 180 individuals have been served by the project.

The conference will also focus on successful recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Jeffrey Taylor from SAGE Counseling and Shandra Breed from the Administrative Office of the Courts will provide additional information on reentry services offered in Arizona.

The conference is open to the public and will provide useful information for members of the faith community, human service organizations, medical professionals, treatment professionals, government officials, family members affected by incarceration, family members and individuals affected by drug addiction and any community members interested in learning more about reentry and recovery.

The conference is free and lunch will be provided but registration is required. To register please go to www.matforce.org or call 928-708-0100.

Natural Health Workshop on Digestive Health

The ECO Learning Center will be hosting a free Natural Health Workshop on “Digestive Health” Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. This all-encompassing workshop will delve into the key factors that influence your digestive system and how to naturally improve it. Discover foods, herbs, healing methods, exercises and mindful eating practices that drastically boost your digestive health and quality of life.

This course will be led by Juniper Yang, ECO’s Director of Education, Certified Health Coach, and Program Director of the Revitalizing Detox Retreat at Sedona Mago Retreat. For over 18 years, Juniper has dedicated her life to helping people live healthier and happier lives through lifestyle, mindfulness, diet and exercise.

This event is FREE and will be held at the Cottonwood ECO Learning Center 3360 E SR 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Please RSVP by calling 928-641-6817.

Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon March 14th, 2017 at 11am at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood. Our guest speakers will be Andrea and Dwight Kadar who will be speaking about the Sex Trafficking that is going on in Yavapai County and the state of Arizona and how young women are being exploited in our communities. Our second speaker will be Randy Garrison who will be speaking on the new challenges of the Yavapai County Supervisor’s position and the different opportunities for the future of Yavapai County. Lunch will be Corn Beef and Cabbage with Red Potatoes, Salad and Dessert with Coffee or Iced Tea @ $11.00. No lunch Meeting Fee is $3, Sodas are $1 extra. Lunch is served at 11:15 AM. RSVP by email MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Janie 928-634-5051

Clarkdale Car Show and Chili Cook-off

The Clarkdale Car Show and Chili Cook-off presented by the Clarkdale-Jerome Lions Club and Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance is just around the corner on March 11 from 9 am to 2pm at the Clarkdale Town Hall Parking Lot located at 9th and Main Streets in historic downtown Clarkdale. Over 100 classic cars will be on display along with an impressive lineup of Verde Valley food vendors in the Chili Cook-off. Participants include Clarkdale’s own - Clarkdale Market, Boat House Bar & Grill and Verde Canyon Railroad! Other Verde Valley favorites are Randall’s, Rose’s Mobile Food Service, RIOT, Mine Cafe and Bings Burgers! Of course what is a car show and chili cook-off without some beer – Hensley Beverage Company is sponsoring the beer garden. Clarkdale-Jerome Lions Club will also have a terrific silent auction!

So, mark your calendar for a fun day in Historic Downtown Clarkdale -- what can be better than CARS, BEER and a CHILI COOK-OFF! More information on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/258229934610476/

Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild

The Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild meets every 3rd Thursday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. The meeting begins at 9:30am with coffee, the program at 10am, and the guild meeting and show and tell at 11am.

On March 16, the program speaker will be Mary Pettis-Sarley, a California farm owner who is a member of Fibershed, a philosophy of locally sourced materials and handmade products. She will explain the program and talk about her role. Come hear what is going on in California and around the world to protect our environment through conscience farming and clothing production.

Spring Arts & Crafts Fair and Bake Sale

May 5 and 6. Beaver Creek Adult Center’s Spring Arts & Crafts Fair and Bake Sale BCAC will hold their Spring Arts & Crafts Fair and Bake Sale on Friday and Saturday, May 5 & 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Adult Center and Rollins Park, located at 4250 Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma. On display will be original artwork, mystery novels, bath and body products, jewelry, stained glass, yard art, fabric art, and so much more.

It’s time to buy gifts for Mother’s Day and June brides, so join us for a fun-filled day! For more info, call the center at 928-567-4556.

5th Annual Verde River Runoff – March 18

Canoe, Kayak and Stand-up Paddle Board race in Camp Verde, Arizona. Snowfall up the hill has been good this year and we are anticipating good river levels. This popular event draws novice and seasoned paddlers alike. There will be a 5 and 10-mile race – each with multiple categories for entry. The 10-mile race starts at White Bridge and the 5-mile at the River Access at Clear Creek. Both races end at Beasley Flats.

The river has a nice current with Class I-II rapids and winds its way through mostly Forest Service lands.



This race is a competitive event as well as a family-friendly celebration of nature and boating during prime season for river running in the Verde Valley.

Safety personnel will be stationed along the river. After party and awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Spring Heritage Pecan & Wine Festival - http://visitcampverde.com/spring-heritage-fest-information

The Verde River Runoff is organized by the Verde River Valley Nature Organization http://vrvno.org/. VRVNO is a non-profit organization that is raising awareness of our natural resources by providing recreation, education and nature-tourism opportunities supporting the stewardship of the Verde River Valley.

This event is made possible through a special use permit from the Prescott National Forest. Go to www.VerdeRiverRunoff.org to link to the online registration, event details, and updates.



Registration open: http://www.cvent.com/d/1vqb2p

Astronomy Club plans Star Party March 12th

For March’s Full Moon we are pleased to have J.D. Maddy and members of the Verde Valley Astronomy Club http://www.astroverde.org/ guide us in an evening of observing the night sky and its constellations through a number of telescopes – observing astronomical objects such as planets, comets, stars, and deep sky objects together. This will not be a hike - our guides will select a good spot for viewing. Bring your own telescope, binoculars and knowledge to share with the group and a chair if you like. Limited to 30 people.



March’s Full Moon is traditionally called the Full Worm Moon by the Native Americans who used the Moons to track the seasons; Colonial Americans also used these names, especially those of the local Algonquin tribes who lived between New England and Lake Superior.

At the time of this spring Moon, the ground begins to soften and earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of robins. In some regions, this is also known as the Sap Moon, as it marks the time when maple sap begins to flow and the annual tapping of maple trees begins. Register Here.

Meet at the Cliffrose Trail Head dirt parking lot off of Mingus Road at 7:30pm. We should be done by 9pm. Registration now open: REGISTRAR@VRVNO.ORG │http://www.cvent.com/d/cvq1tp

Getting to know your bioregion; presentation and talk with Dena Greenwood

Saturday - March 11: We are fortunate to live in one of the country’s most unique and beautiful areas. Many of us were drawn here by the mild climate, open spaces, spectacular mountain, canyon and desert landscapes, and the lure of ancient cultures. Miraculously this arid land is woven together by water; rivers, creeks and hidden springs that support a great diversity of plants, birds, animals and people.

Dena Greenwood, naturalist and educator, will help us understand this magnificent region we call home. The place where the great Colorado Plateau meets the Sonoran Desert.

This presentation will be especially informative for new residents who want to learn about the land in which they have chosen to live.

When: Saturday, March 11, 2017 – 1-2:30pm

Place: Cottonwood Room, Cottonwood Recreation Center; 150 S 6th St. Cottonwood.

Registration now open: REGISTRAR@VRVNO.ORG │

FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://vrvno.org │928-300-3880

Living in a 34-room mansion

Join the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m., at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Men’s Lounge to learn what it’s like to live in one of the most lavish Victorian mansions west of the Rockies. Erin Sigl, one of the owners of the Copper King Mansion located in Butte, MT, will discuss the opulent mansion built by William Andrews Clark, founder of Clarkdale, who lived in this remarkable house for forty years.

Erin was raised in the historic mining community and currently lives in and operates the Copper King Mansion Bed and Breakfast. Learn about the historic Columbia Gardens, an amusement park (1896 - 1973) purchased by Clark as a gift to the city. The Montanans who were lucky enough to visit it say it was a truly magical place.

Arizona Talking Book Library informational meeting

The Arizona Talking Book Library provides books, magazines and other library resources in alternate formats for all Arizona residents whose visual or physical disabilities prevent the reading of conventional print materials. Their Lending Library includes audio books and magazines, movies with audio descriptions and Braille books and magazines. All of these are available for free. Join State Librarian Christine Tuttle as she breaks down the Arizona Talking Book Library program on Tuesday, March 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Cottonwood Public Library Meeting Room. She will discuss the description of service, how to qualify and conclude with a question and answer session. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Exploring roots of political opinion

Differing opinions about public affairs are inevitable and potentially healthy in a democracy. But these days, our differences are perilously wide. We Americans seem as divided as we’ve ever been.

We argue heatedly over politicians, policies, and parties. We’re often astounded by others’ choices, so we assume they must be ignorant, stupid, selfish, or deluded. We wonder, “Where could they be coming from?”

We’ll find out on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sedona Public Library. A panel of four thoughtful, articulate, committed citizens will share the “roots” of their political opinions, in a “This I Believe” program sponsored by the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley and OLLI.

The panelists weren’t selected for their party affiliation--in fact, they’ve been asked not to refer to themselves as Republican, Democrat, independent, liberal, conservative, right, or left.

Instead, each will talk about the thoughts that lie underneath their opinions about particular current events--about the principles and personal experiences they refer to when deciding whether to support or oppose a specific proposal or a person running for office.

They will address fundamental questions, such as what values our community and country should uphold, what government is for, what citizens’ rights and responsibilities are, what opportunities and dangers deserve highest priority, etc.

Why? Because they believe Americans will honor each other more and collaborate better in coming years if they understand their neighbors’ essential beliefs. Their purpose is to build mutual understanding and respect among people who think differently.

The panelists will be:

Andrea Houchard, Ph.D. the Director of NAU’s Alliance Bank Business Outreach Center, who founded and led NAU’s Philosophy in the Public Interest program. She lives in Sedona and co-owns SPEX: Sedona Philosophy Experience, that combines philosophical exploration with tours of Sedona and the Grand Canyon.

Curt Ireland, a graduate of Carleton College and University of Michigan Law School, who was a trial lawyer in South Dakota for 40 years before moving to Cottonwood, where he taught history at Camp Verde Middle School and has been a highly-regarded facilitator of many OLLI classes.

Mike Schroeder, an entrepreneur who co-founded Consumer Satellite Systems, which launched the “big dish” satellite TV industry that today serves the 45+ million households that use DirecTV and DISH Network. He currently is a corporate board member, a pilot, a grandfather, a world traveler, and a Sedona resident.

Philip Terbell is Associate Broker at Century 21 Sexton Realty in Cottonwood. He hails originally from Iowa and has extensive experience in banking and real estate. He’s active with the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce and numerous other community activities.

Following the panelists’ contributions, audience members will emulate their exchange by discussing in small groups the roots of their own political beliefs.

Join them for a stimulating, awareness-expanding experience in civil dialogue that will enrich your understanding of and participation in the conversations that are rocking our country and require well-informed citizens. For more information, call Paul Friedman (928-282-1541), sedonapaul@gmail.com or Barbara Litrell (928- 649-0135) blitrell@aol.com.

J.A. Jance to discuss ‘Man Overboard’ at Cottonwood

Library March 21

New York Times bestselling author J.A. Jance’s gripping new thriller ‘Man Overboard’ will be discussed during a book tour March 21, 3 p.m., at the Cottonwood Public Library, 150 South 6th Street.

With more than 20 million copies of her books in print, J.A. JANCE is the perennially bestselling author of the Ali Reynolds series, the J.P. Beaumont series, the Joanna Brady series, a series of Southwestern thrillers featuring the Walker family, and more. Born in South Dakota and brought up in Bisbee, Arizona, Jance lives with her husband and their two dachshunds in Seattle, Washington and Tucson, Arizona.