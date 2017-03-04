Court Docket: March 5, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:

(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)

Christina Lucio Rodriguez, 42, Sedona, Tampering w/Physical Evidence, Bond $25,000.

Cynthia Louise Riley, 55, Sedona, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $25,000. *

Alexis Uriel Palomino, 21, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *

Travis Michael Vinson, 22, Cottonwood, Fail to Register as Sex Offender (2 counts), Released Own Recognizance.

Penne Ann Hauk, 54, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Endangerment, Criminal Damage, Leaving the Scene of Accident, Bond $1,000.

Boris Lindsay Madar, 26, Sedona, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Open Container, Released Own Recognizance.

Renee Lynn James, 39, Camp Verde, Child Abuse, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Extreme Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Endangerment, Bond $2,500.

Beverly Mae Shebester, 37, Clarkdale, Disorderly Conduct DV, Assault DV, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Damage DV, Bond $25,000. *









Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:

Roberto Lopez Reyes, 33, Sedona, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587

Guillermina Caballero Ortega, 42, Rimrock, Permit Unauthorized Minor to Drive, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $520

Nathan Levi Kilburg, 36, Winslow, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587

Adan Cardiel Deniz, 18, Flagstaff, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Jared James Lamunyon, 21, Tempe, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $415

Mark Patrick Carroll, 49, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, 16 hours community service, No contact with victim, Fine: $200

Gentry Mody Labarda, 23, Camp Verde, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .08, <.15, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663.

Vanessa Kim Kavulish, 27, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,863.

Emily Linn Valenzuela, 20, Clarkdale, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,668.

Jason Aaron Bazuin, 49, Rimrock, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,643.

Terrence Kyle Benally, 44, Williamston, SC, Open Container, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $540.



Aurelio Osmaro Hernandez, 39, Glendale, Operating a Vehicle in Excess of Declared Gross Wgt, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $200

Steffen James Elgines, 38, Cornville, Driving While License Suspended, Fine: $587

Nelson Yazzie, 57, Kaibeto, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587

Larrin James Talas, 25, Mesa, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $250

Janet Marie Uherka, 73, Sedona, Dog at Large, Aggressive Dog, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fines & Restitution: $1,275.83

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:

Gregory Tavorise Hall, 31, Pikeville, NC, Driving While License Suspended, Criminal Speeding, Failure to Appear, Bond $500.

Steven Wayne Cooper, 34, Russiaville, IN, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $500.

Patrick H. Bollinger, 50, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $511.70

Jose Roman Arce-Mendoza, 37, Sedona, Failure to Comply, Bond $1279.30