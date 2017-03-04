Letter: Do fiscal realities of our country reflect your personal values?

Editor:

President Trump said “We want harmony and stability, not war and conflict.” Yet, he proposes that we add $54 billion in new Pentagon spending and make devastating cuts to the State Department and USAID, which of course works work against harmony and stability.

In a Washington Post article earlier this year, an internal report by the Pentagon itself found $25,000,000,000 in bureaucratic waste yearly.

Instead of throwing more money at a system that is already flawed and filled with waste and fraud, why don’t we instead demand accurate accounting for the money already given?

More than 120 retired Generals wrote to Congress saying: “We know from our service in uniform that many of the crises our nation faces do not have military solutions alone.”

U.S. war spending is already unprecedented, equaling what the next seven countries combined spend on their military forces.

Further increases in spending are wasteful and unnecessary. I would like to know, just how many times do we need to kill everyone to feel safe?

We need to pay more attention to funding diplomacy, educating our children so they are competitive with the international community, providing health care, food, housing and jobs to our most vulnerable. In this way, we can best be prepared to protect ourselves.

I urge readers to think about what you value most, and then see if the budget of our country is reflective of those values.

If not, please take time to write or call Senators Jeff Flake and John McCain, and Representatives Gosar and O’Halleran, and tell them not to waste your tax dollars by increasing Pentagon Spending.

Lori S. Rubenstein, JD, PCC

Cottonwood