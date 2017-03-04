Letter: Many helping hands made highway cleanup a success

Editor:
I wish to thank all the highway 260 cleanup volunteers for their efforts this past Saturday, February 25.
Also the businesses that contributed coupons fro reduced or free items. The volunteers were: Gene Carrigan, Charles Mackey, Jay Thorkelson, Mark Andersen, Alex Gozdan, Rich Renninger, David Nelson, Stephen Barber, Ed Lea and Sharon Jackson. The businesses that contributed were: Coldwell Banker/Mabery, Denny’s, Randall’s and Taco Bell. Many thanks to all of you.
Mal Otterson
Verde Village
