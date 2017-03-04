Letter: Shouldn’t citizens have a say in this matter?

Editor:

In reading the minutes from the February 10, 2017 work session I found a request from Marshall Gardner for funds to change the name of the Camp Verde Marshall’s Office to the Camp Verde Police Department.

I did not see a request to be permitted to make the change which may have been done previously. So far in the past few years the Marshall’s Office has had to give up their cowboy hats, changed colors of uniforms and cars and now their name. Without community input. Where does it stop?



Camp Verde is a unique town with its own individuality at this point but changing daily. Shouldn’t her citizens be allowed to consider a change of this magnitude?

Shirley M. Brinkman

Camp Verde