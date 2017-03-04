Obituary: Carl M. Cavender 1936-2017

Carl M. Cavender, 80, of Cottonwood passed away February 27, 2016. He was born July 30, 1936 in Mason, Michigan.

He was a graduate of Dansville High School. He served his country in the Army.

Mr. Cavender was a member of the Catholic Church in Leslie, Michigan. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, outside activity and visiting with everyone.

His family remembers him as a hard worker.

He leaves his former wife and partner, Nellie; sons Nick Cavender (Dawn) of Golden Valley, Arizona and David Cavender (Jodi) of Cottonwood; daughter Nancy Murbnane (Matt) of Kachina Village, Arizona and eleven grandchildren.

Private family services were held.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.