School board to negotiate superintendent contact with Steve King

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District governing board will go into executive session to negotiate a contract with Steve King, expected to replace long-time Superintendent Barb U’Ren.

If it sounds as if that’s been said before, that’s right.

During February’s meeting, both the board and King, currently the district’s assistant superintendent, agreed in executive session to continue negotiations in March.

Neither the board nor King say that not signing the contract last month means anything, other than “working out the details,” King said following the February meeting.

All contract details will be resolved in executive session, King also said.

Despite efforts from former Mingus Union High School District Board President Andy Groseta to orchestrate a merger between Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome school districts, it appears that Cottonwood-Oak Creek is on the verge of finalizing a contract with King.

Tuesday, Mingus Union High School District’s governing board decided to enter into contract negotiations with Dr. Penny Hargrove, currently the superintendent at Hiawatha Public Schools in Hiawatha, Kansas. Dr. Hargrove would replace MUHSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Jack Keegan.

King became U’Ren’s second in command in 2015 after an eight-year career as principal at South Verde High School in Camp Verde.

The following items are also on the board’s March 7 agenda:

-Information on changes to professional staff salary schedules longevity incentives;

-Update on programs supported by override election and election timeline;

-Discussion on community group’s interest in district unification;

-Possible action to approve construction manager at risk for the district’s summer projects, which are scheduled to include parking lot work at Dr. Daniel Bright, Mountain View Preparatory and Oak Creek schools, as well as drainage and surface work throughout the district, according to David Snyder, the district’s director of Business Services.

“We’ll come to a price on the work,” Snyder said. “The contractor guarantees that the work will be done at that price.”

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District board will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 7 at the district office board room, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood. A copy of the agenda is available at the district website, www.cocsd.us.

