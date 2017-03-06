Cellist Ralph Kirshbaum, pianist Shai Wosner present ‘Beethoven Meets the Magic Flute’

Texas-born cellist Ralph Kirshbaum will make his Sedona debut with the eminent pianist Shai Wosner Sunday, March 12, 2:30pm at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona.

The duo will perform an all-Beethoven program “Beethoven Meets the Magic Flute”. The Seattle Times recently wrote: “Kirshbaum’s accuracy in the extensive double stops and his amazing facility were matched by his commitment to and involvement in the music; this is a cellist any music lover would want to hear regularly.” The concert is made possible with support from Dan & Victoria Bresnan and Dottie Webster.

“We’re in for a fabulous concert and I encourage all music lovers to purchase tickets now,” said Harclerode. The program includes Seven Variations in E-flat Major on “Bei Männern welche Liebe fühlen” from Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, WoO 46; Sonata No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 5, No. 2; Twelve Variations in F Major on “Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen” from Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, Op. 66; and Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69.

Ralph Kirshbaum’s distinguished career encompasses the worlds of solo performance, chamber music, recording and pedagogy and places him in the highest echelon of today’s cellists.

He enjoys the affection and respect not only of audiences worldwide, but also of his many eminent colleagues and students. Kirshbaum has appeared with the Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, BBC and London Symphonies, Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Philharmonia, Zurich Tonhalle, Orchestre de Paris and Israel Philharmonic.

He has collaborated with many of the great conductors of the time such as Herbert Blomstedt, Semyon Bychkov, Christoph von Dohnányi, James Levine, Kurt Masur, Zubin Mehta, André Previn, Sir Simon Rattle, Leonard Slatkin and the late Sir Georg Solti. Kirshbaum has appeared at festivals worldwide including Edinburgh, Bath, Verbier, Lucerne, Aspen, La Jolla, Santa Fe, Music@Menlo, Ravinia and New York’s Mostly Mozart.

Shai Wosner has attracted international recognition for his exceptional artistry, musical integrity, and creative insight. The San Francisco Chronicle, 12/9/16 wrote “Wosner is an imaginative and often inventive interpreter (he signaled a vein of irreverence right out of the gate by rolling the concerto’s opening chord), and his playing moved with forceful assurance through the finale.” --San Francisco Chronicle, December 9, 2016 The BBC Music Magazine reviewed his recent Oynx label CD and said “Wosner’s notes describe these composers’ use of humor as ‘like two distant relatives sharing an old family joke’. ….It’s the intelligence, perception and dazzling energy of Wosner’s playing that makes all this possible and vivid.”

Beethoven wrote his eight cello and piano works in three periods: the Op. 5 sonatas, the Judas Maccabaeus variations and two sets of variations on themes from Mozart’s The Magic Flute in the early, or virtuoso, period; the Op. 69 sonata during the middle, or heroic, period; and the two Op. 102 sonatas in the midst of his late, or sublime, period.

From 1796 through 1815, Beethoven successfully liberated the cello from its basso continuo role to an equal instrument as a fully-fledged musical partner with the piano.

At the height of his powers as a piano virtuoso, Beethoven undertook a concert tour of Germany in search of fame and fortune. “My art is winning me friends and respect, and what more do I want? And this time I shall make a good deal of money,” –Lv Beethoven. In 1796, Beethoven traveled from Vienna to Prague, Dresden, Leipzig, and Berlin, where he gained an audience before Friedrich Wilhelm II and the King of Prussia.

An on-stage post-concert Artist Q&A, hosted by Harclerode, will take place immediately after the concert

