Cottonwood Gem & Mineral show planned March 18-19 at Mingus Union High School

The annual Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show and Sale will be held at the Mingus Union High School, 1801 East Fir Street in Cottonwood, March 18th and 19.

Saturday the show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Sunday the show hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Our planet has many amazing treasures that are hidden, in many cases, just beneath our feet. Almost every country in the world has been able to unearth unique specimens specific to their locale, and the earth’s bounty from much of the world will be on display and available for sale at the show.



Vendors from across the region will be offering unique and interesting mineral specimens, crystals, gemstones, jewelry, findings, beads, fossils, and cutting material at competitive prices.



Many of our artisans have created original jewelry designs, and our gem and mineral vendors will have specimens on display in both the rough and cut-and-polished states.

An hourly raffle will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show. Food will be provided throughout the show by the Mingus Union High School Theatre Club.

Funds raised from the food court, as well as part of the proceeds from our raffle, will assist in the troupes’ spring production of “Fiddler on the Roof”.

This is a fun and educational event the entire family will enjoy. Admission is $3 for adults, and children under the age of 12 are free.