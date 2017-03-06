Jazz at the Church presents Nicole Pasternak’s Trio

East Coast jazz vocalist, songwriter and lyricist Nicole Pasternak brings her trio to Sedona Jazz at the Church for a Sunday afternoon of bebop, ballads and Brazilian music, guaranteeing a toe-tapping time for all in attendance.

A strong improviser, Nicole is admired for her sense of lyric delivery and phrasing, and for the unique ways she infuses her sound within a variety of ensembles, be it big band, small groups or solo gigs.

Influenced by singers like Rosemary Clooney, Ella Fitzgerald and Anita O’Day, Pasternak favors the Great American Songbook, often serving it up with Brazilian and Latin rhythms and punctuated by the inclusion of her original songs.

Nicole maintains a steady and demanding schedule, performing with several jazz orchestras and combos throughout the East Coast and, in particular, Connecticut and New York.

The mother of two children, Pasternak has also focused her talents on reaching out to children. In addition to in-school performances, she has collaborated on recordings released in Korea, to promote English language education for children and, as a volunteer with the “Songs of Love” organization, she co-created personalized songs for terminally ill children.

An original song of hers - “The Baby Is Here” - was selected as the theme for the Adoptive Parents Committee of Long Island, NY, and she systematically performs for New York City school children with the Women in Jazz program.

Filling out the trio for Sunday’s concert are bassist Ted Sistrunk and pianist Steve Sandner, favorites at Jazz at the Church concerts and well known throughout the Southwest.



Tickets for Sunday’s concert are $15 and are available online and “at the door.”

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call,” and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert.

Doors open for season ticket holders at 2:20 p.m. and “Will Call” folk at 2:30 p.m. At the door ticket sales begin at 2:40 p.m., and the concert begins at 3pm.

The ultimate chamber jazz concert venue in Arizona, Saint Luke’s Church is the home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Highway 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org