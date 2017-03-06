Los Abrigados to host Good Morning Sedona March 10

Good Morning Sedona invites all area businesses, tourists and locals to celebrate and partake in one of the best ways to “connect” in Sedona at the Good Morning Sedona’s community breakfast show on Friday, March 10th at Los Abrigados Resort & Spa in West Sedona. Breakfast is served at 7 a.m., (the networking and show starting at 7:30 am).

The show is over by 9 a.m. This is a great way for everyone, including tourists and residents in Sedona to come be entertained, meet new people, and learn what is happening in town by Sedona’s Mayor and the chamber.

Each attendee receives a bag of promotional material provided by the attendees who drop off 80 promotional items to the Chamber’s office by noon, on March 8th. This is a free benefit to attendees.

Each GMS show always includes upbeat entertainment segments including the talented Vibhas Kendzia on keyboards as the GMS house musician. This is the first Good Morning Sedona show of 2017 and it’s theme is “Race to Win!.” The featured entertainer is powerhouse vocalist Sedona Dynamite Diva, Jeanie Carroll, who will get everyone’s spirits revved up and ready to go!

Those who attend are given guest bags of promotional goodies, a buffet breakfast, be entertained and most importantly given the opportunity to meet and greet fellow business persons in the area.

Besides several networking opportunities during breakfast show, guests can choose to enter in the infamous “Gong Contest” where 4 randomly chosen attendees have 30 seconds to stand up and promote their business. In a spirit of fun, if one goes over the time limit, they will be “gonged.”



Amidst the networking exercises are update reports by Sedona’s Mayor, Sandy Moriarty and CEO for Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Wesselhoff. Interspersed throughout the show are three entertainment spots, including a hysterical “LIVE” commercial for Gold Sponsors composed by Emmy award winning writer Dev Ross.

Good Morning Sedona is sponsored by the Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Timo Wood Over Wine Bar and sports six other “Gold & Silver” sponsors namely, Sterling Financial, KUDOS, Sedona Professionals, Wells Fargo Bank. Sedona MediSpa and Welness, Sedona Marketing and APS.

Tickets are $20 in advance online at GoodMorningSedona.com or drop off a check at the Sedona Chamber of Commerce administration office prior to noon, March 9. Tickets are $25.00 the morning of the show. For information call 928.204.1123. Remember, the $20 advance tickets are available online.