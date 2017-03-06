Second Saturday means Art Walk in Old Town

Join the merchants of Old Town for March’s Second Saturday Art Walk. There is always something new to see, hear or taste with Old Town’s great array of galleries, tasting rooms, restaurants and live music venues.



Be sure to start at the south end of town, “around the curve,” at The Manheim Gallery and ARC Contemporary Fine Art, as their show features outdoor steel sculptures that are best viewed by the light of day.



For more information contact the individual business or email secondsatoldtown@gmail.com.

Old Town Frame Company

Old Town Frame Co. will be featuring the work of their newest artist and employee, Debbie Hiner. They will have a full display of her etchings, a form of intaglio, which means to “cut into” or engrave. After receiving a degree in Commercial Art, Debbie spent many years as a graphic artist before leaving the field in 2003 to pursue her dream of being a full time artist and travelling around the nation selling her art. Her travels to Italy and France inspired many of her hand-colored etchings, which she has shown at some of the country’s finest juried art fairs. Before settling down in Arizona she also spent time in Los Angeles creating visual effects for the movies.

As always, light snacks and wine will be on hand, so stop by and meet the newest member of the OTFC family!

Arizona Stronghold

The stars align as never before as Second Saturday Art Walk coincides with Arizona Stronghold tasting room’s seventh birthday party with Strongholdpalooza!

Enjoy wine tasting, local art, and live music all day.

Hart of AZ Gallery

Hart of AZ Gallery will have music by PK Gregory for Art Walk, along with featured artist Susan Shatreau-Janisky and her beautiful jewelry and native leather bags. Mary Rochelle Burnham will be doing live portrait sketches, she will make you look 20 yrs younger!!

Manheim Gallery and ARC Contemporary Fine Art

We have ‘sowed the seeds’ and have started ‘planting’ our brand new Sculpture Garden for the spring and our new show “Watch our Garden Grow.”

Steel sculptures abound and are sprouting up already and we have future plans for a full variety of specimens that will be ripe for the picking.

Meander through our sculpture garden selections in our 5th Street parking lot (directly behind the Bike Shop), in front of the Gallery and in our beautiful side patio on 4th Street to view the Mobile Steel Sculptures of local artist, Garry Sands, the dynamic contemporary steel sculptures of Tucson based artist, Steven Derks and steel minimalist ‘over-sized garden chairs’ by Robert Michael.

Old Town Center for the Arts

The Sonoran Dogs bluegrass band from Tucson, comes to Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 11th at 7:00 PM.

The Sonoran Dogs have performed at California’s Summergrass, Parkfield, and Blythe Bluegrass Festivals, and for the San Diego Folk Heritage. They also performed at the Reno Nevada Bower’s Mansion Festival, and Colorado’s Fruita Fall and are regulars at Arizona festivals in Flagstaff, Sedona, Tucson, Marana, Wickenburg, and Casa Grande. The group is made up of seasoned veterans who have come together to enjoy bluegrass music and friendship. They play a collection of traditional bluegrass standards, new-grass, Americana, folk, Celtic, and original compositions. Every concert is different, as they often improvise the set to follow the mood of their audience. It makes for a fun and dynamic show!

Tickets may be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com, and are also available in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods, and at the Local Juicery in Sedona. For more information please visit www.oldtowncenter.org or contact Elena Bullard – 928 634-0940.

Treasure Junkies and All Things Creative

Treasure Junkies newly opened shop next to the book store features hand crafted work by locals. Grand opening discounts can be enjoyed this month. Functional art on furniture, handmade furniture, hand painted garments, fine art in oil and prints, local photography, sculptures and more. Michael Weber and Kathleen Francis also feature more local artist’s work at All Things Creative in the Iron Horse Inn. Hand tooled purses and boots, jewelry and a big clearance sale on most of their merchandise through the month of March.

Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders

San Diego artist, Jennifer McCullough will display a collection of her oil paintings at Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders. This will be McCullough’s first exhibit since recently moving to Cottonwood. In the past McCullough’s art could be admired and purchased exclusively in Ocean Beach, CA and Yuma, AZ. Be among the first in the Verde Valley to meet Jennifer and gaze upon her unique images and soulful inspired paintings. As always, samples of Fusti’s Fine Fudge will be offered to all attendee’s.