Commentary: New and tried-and-true programs at Camp Verde schools

Recently, our Physics students took a trip to Castles N’ Coasters to work on physics problems while enjoying themselves. Students worked on distance and velocity – on the roller coaster.

Mrs. Booth and Mr. Douvikas recently went to the GCU Job Fair to recruit teachers. Luckily for us they were able to snag a few applicants.

Student entrepreneurship

Big news in our world of Student Entrepreneurship.

Google came to Camp Verde yesterday!

Entrepreneurship students interviewed a Google engineer David, via Google hangouts like Skype.

All thanks to support/partnership with town rep Sebra Choe and Harriett, our intern partner at the town of CV.

More updates

In 6th Grade Language Arts, we were busy wrapping up 3rd quarter. On Monday, we took the STAR test. Most of the students showed improvement in their reading levels. 6th graders finished off their 3rd quarter AR Goals with 33 students making it to 100% of their goal.

On Tuesday we went to the Renaissance Festival where the students had a fabulous time. Listening to their stories and hearing them talk has been a joy. On Wednesday we went to the Library where we learned about eBooks. We learned that we have 4,000 additional books to read. We wrapped up our week with Dr. Seuss’ Birthday and Read Across America.

Generated – and predicted

This week in 7th grade Science, we are learning how earthquakes are generated and predicted, then how to prepare structures that are located in earthquake zones. Activities will include applying the scientific method to the construction and testing of a scale sized, four story structure made of marshmallows and toothpicks. Last Saturday, the Science Club, a 5th Day Program, had a ball learning about the bats and invertebrates indigenous to Montezuma Well and Montezuma Castle.

Mrs. Monroe’s 8th grade Math has been making connections between situations and what sort of relationships create a linear function. Teen Leadership is looking deep into what they value and why, and how that plays into their daily actions.

In Language Arts, 8th graders will be Star tested and will be taking their Quarter 3, Writing benchmark test. They will also be reviewing figurative language and preparing for AzMerit. In gifted, like last year, the students are participating in what is called Genius Week. The students are given two weeks to work on, research, or even invent something that is beneficial to society, and that they are interested in.

National Archery

This week in PE, we are teaching all about archery. After a short lesson in the history of archery, safety considerations and expectations, and mechanical how-to-shoot-correctly talk, the kids begin shooting arrows at targets in the gym. Students learn the whistle system as it relates to the firing range, we add science lessons into it, about forces, power transfer, trajectory, simple vs. compound force resolution and the list goes on. We learn how to score on Olympic style targets and how the scoring system works.

Thursday evening, band teacher Brandon Yost and music teacher Charity Worden and their students put on another great performance.

This Saturday, Mr. Colbert is taking several students to Tucson, for the State Math Competition. Good Luck boys and girls. We’ll have results in next week’s report.

Softball got rained out Tuesday as did baseball on Wednesday. Thursday the girls traveled to Beaver Creek and got their first win of the season. This coming week the boys travel to Sedona on Wednesday and are home against Cottonwood on Thursday. The girls are opposite. All games are at 4 pm. Go Cowboys!!!

Read Across America — Elementary Style

This week was all about reading at the elementary school. In celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday, students, staff, and community members participated in a variety of Read Across America activities. Monday was Red, White, and Black Day to celebrate The Cat in the Hat. Tuesday was Crazy Socks Day to celebrate The Fox in Socks. Wednesday was Grinchy Green day to celebrate How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Thursday was Crazy Hair/Crazy Hat Day to celebrate Daisy Head Mayzie and The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins.

In addition to dressing up, the elementary school hosted 17 volunteer readers! Volunteers were provided a book (some chose to bring their own) and assigned a classroom full of eager listeners. According to research, reading aloud to children builds reading skills in a variety of ways including expanding vocabulary skills, increasing word mastery, and enhancing grammatical understanding. For the staff, volunteers, and students at CVES, it was a fantastic reason to make reading a fun, focused event.

World Music performance

On Tuesday, grades 3-5 attended Todd Green’s World Music presentation in the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts. Multi-instrumentalist, Todd Green, performed original music on over 30 acoustic string, flute, and percussion instruments from all over the world. His music was inspired by many different cultures in the Middle East, Central Asia, the Far East, and South America. His custom-built electronic system allows him to layer instruments as he performs, which turned him into a high-tech, one-man band of World Music. Mr. Green’s performance took the students on a fascinating tour of many countries and their diverse styles of music as he interspersed his playing with entertaining and informative explanations of the songs and instruments.

New Friday Programs

There are several new classes being offered on Fridays at the elementary school. These include board games, coding, art, sewing, space science, and chess. Several have already started including the board games, coding, and chess. Art, space science, and sewing are beginning immediately following spring break. (Space science is still in the planning stages, but should be presented to the board for approval soon!)

Our girls’ coding class now has six students and in the few weeks that they have been working, they have written over 1,000 lines of code! Our Friday coding class, now with 24 students enrolled, has written over 25,000 lines of code!

In board games and chess club, the students are learning how to strategize, plan, and use logic to outwit their opponents. The chess and board game teacher, Ms. Grubbs, is always looking for donations of chess sets and other strategy-based board games.

Stay tuned for more updates on Friday programs once our sewing, art and space science classes begin!



AG Day

Ag Day was a huge success this year. Elementary students enjoyed a diverse variety of activities and presentations hosted by the high school agriculture and FFA students. Each year, this program pairs classes of young students with high schoolers who are actively involved in FFA. Elementary students enjoyed learning all about cows, pigs, and goats. They also got to see and experience welding, seed assortments, dragonfly crafts, wheelbarrow races, and a variety of agriculture inspired games.

In OT the staff is testing student son their goals for quarterly progress reports that go home next week. We are excited to get to report all of the progress the student have made so far this year and quarter.

In Elementary School, the K-3 grade students had a recent transition with Daria Weir coming over from the High School and working with Chris Gilbert’s students. The students were a little shy with Daria Weir at first, but have made huge gains in accepting her and completing their work. Daria has done great with getting to know the students and build relationships with them as she works on their goals.

In Middle School, life skills, the math students are still working on coordinate planes from last week. Some students from life skills went on Mrs. Koeppe and Mr. Tankesley’s science club field trip to Montezuma Well and Montezuma Castle. Tammey Carter and Mrs. Penrod attended the field trip with their students. It was a very interesting day for all who attended. The students learned a lot about bats, which are an indicator species and on the decline in the Verde Valley. There are four different species that live in the Castle.

Each bat can eat up to 600 insects a day. Only 1 in 200 bats carry rabies. The vaccine that biologist must have to study bats cost $2,000. Baby bats are called pups. The presentation had some awesome pictures. Says student Kailyn Lovelees: “No matter how they dress the baby bats up, they are still scary batts!”

In High School, Janet Anderson, Lisa Powers, and Lois Warren have been busy attending IEP meetings at the Middle School to help prepare next year’s 9th graders for the all-important transition from Middle School to High School.

Janet, Lisa, and Lois are meeting the new students, double checking to see who is ready for inclusion and who needs more time in resource classes.