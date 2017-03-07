Obituary: Donald Mozzone 1935-2017

Let us celebrate a life of determination, purpose and love that was Donald Mozzone. On March 1, 2017, Don passed from us and joined his twin brother Dick, his mother Helen and his father Pierre.
Born in Seattle, WA on May 1, 1935 he developed a strong interest in sports. He was a pitcher for the Cleveland Eagles, city champs, and played a little semi-pro ball after graduation in 1953.
Don served four years in the Air Force as a medic and the majority of his career in Employee Assistance and Human Resources. In 46 years of sobriety his greatest joy was helping others.
He retired to Cottonwood, AZ in 2000. With a life-long love of golf, he worked part time at local courses and enjoyed rounds with his buddies.
Don loved reading, fishing, swimming and long RV trips with Susan his wife of twenty-seven years.
Don’s life will be remembered next month in Seattle when family and friends gather at Acacia Memorial Park to say goodbye.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Heart Association in Don’s name, https://donatenow.heart.org or by mail to PO Box 742030 Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030.
