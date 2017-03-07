What's Happening: March 8, 2017

Sedona St. Patrick’s Parade March 11

The 47th Annual Sedona St. Patrick’s Parade is from 1030 a.m. until noon from Jordan Historical Park and proceeds south on Jordan Road to Mesquite Avenue.

Parade entrants include dignitaries and civic, social, cultural and religious organizations with area businesses.

US Congressmen Tom O’Halleran is this year’s grand marshal.

The festivities are presented by the City of Sedona, NAU Parks and Recreation Management Program and the Sedona Green Team.

Step on senior hunger

Saturday, March 25, Meals on Wheels, in partnership with the Verde Valley Senior Center (“VVRC”) will sponsor the second March-a-Mile event in conjunction with the National March-a-Mile for Meals on Wheels.



This is effort to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels program. This program delivers to many Camp Verde residents on a daily basis, five days a week, for a total of 250 meals a week, for an annual cost of more than $60,000.



Due to federal and state government rules and regulations, each meal contains meat, vegetable, fruit, bread and milk. Although the VVRC receives some grants from foundations and the government, the majority of their funds come from individuals and or corporations.

The meals in Camp Verde are mostly delivered to handicapped and home bound seniors, many of whom are disabled veterans, who, for the most part, the only person they come in contact with is the Meals on Wheels driver.



For most of them, it is their only meal of the day and therefore, they piece it out so that they have more than one meal.

Registration will start at 9 a.m. at the Gazebo, located at 475 Main St. The march will begin at 10 a.m. and will proceed east along Main Street to the signal at SR 260, turn left to the Union Station and return to the Gazebo. The route is all on a sidewalk and does not require crossing any major streets.



Any walker who raises $50 or more will receive a breakfast consisting of pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee, courtesy of Camp Verde Denny’s Restaurant, located on SR 260.

Registration and pledge forms can be found at the Town Hall, the Library, Camp Verde Senior Center and the Parks & Recreation Department. Bring the Registration Form and Pledge Sheet with you on Saturday morning.



For more information, call Marie De Clue at (928) 554-1059 or Julie Keeney at 928-899-9498.

Quail Country Quilters

The Quail Country Quilters business meeting will be held at 9 a.m. March 9 at the Cottonwood VFW, located at 705 E. Aspen. Carry-On Luggage show will be held.

Bring small quilts, or collection of small quilts to share. Visitors are welcome.

For more information, contact Janet Berry, president of Quail Country Quilters at 928-821-2921 or djberry981gmail.com.

Become a ‘Made In Clarkdale’ artist

The first of two jurying sessions to become a Made In Clarkdale MIC Artist and be permitted to show work in Made In Clarkdale art shows will take place Saturday, March 18.

Artists must live, work, or be taking art classes in Clarkdale to be eligible.

Previously accepted artists do not have to re-jury if they still live or work in Clarkdale. Those eligible only as students taking art classes must re-qualify each year.

All art media will be considered but art must be original and conceived and created by the artist. No kits or crafts made from the patterns of others will be accepted.

Jurying is held at the Yavapai-Apache Learning Center, 1630 Beecher St. adjacent to upper Clarkdale. Follow the Made In Clarkdale signs at Main St. and S. 16th St. in Clarkdale to the round building down the hill on the Yavapai-Apache reservation. Applicants should arrive between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Applicants should bring actual work if possible, at least three pieces or however many are practical to transport and show the jurors the range and depth of the artist’s body of work. Resumes or bios are also encouraged as are photos, especially if the actual pieces are not available for jurying

Artists accepted now are eligible for all Made In Clarkdale events including the Verde Valley Wine Festival, Clarktoberfest and the December Made In Clarkdale Artist Showcase.

Questions about jurying, including students who must re-qualify, can be directed to Sandy Boothe at 928-634-0486 or sandy@ringsforever.com.

More information at www.madeinclarkdale.org.

Arizona Son

Randy Landers will be giving a book reading and signing for his book ‘The Arizona Son’ on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Thanks A Latte in Camp Verde.

Thanks A Latte is located at 348 S. Main St. in downtown Camp Verde. Call 928-567-6450 for more information.

Cottonwood Contra Dance

March brings a new band and a new venue. Join other fun people at Cottonwood Contra Dance, now at the Clemenceau Building, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

The dance is Saturday, March 18 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and features a new band, Slippery Slope, headed by fiddler extraordinaire Sonja Whisman.

Joining Sonja will be Ron Barton on guitar, Emily Millhouse on fiddle, Judy Johnson on upright bass, and Leon Johnson on several instruments.

Anyone who can walk can contra—no experience or partner needed.

Wear comfortable clothes and shoes and bring a snack to share if possible. Michael Barraclough will teach and call all dances; be sure to arrive at 6:30 p.m. for the half hour lesson that covers the basics.

Donation is $10 per dancer and $8 for students.

Contact Sandy Boothe for more information: 928-634-0486 or sandy@ringsforever.com.

Cottonwood chamber’s monthly networking breakfast

At 7 a.m. Thursday, March 9, the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly presentation and networking breakfast at the Yavapai College Verde Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Bldg. M Room 137 in Clarkdale.

Speaker will be Anna Shrenk, program director of the Friends of the Verde River Greenway.

Please RSVP. Contact Karen Pfeifer of the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce at (928) 634-7593 or karen@cottonwoodchamberaz.org.

Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival

What: 16th annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, which includes the Verde Valley’s largest wine tasting, Verde River Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race and the Verde Valley Archaeology Fair

Where: In beautiful and historic Downtown Camp Verde, AZ, at the corner of Main Street and Hollamon Street. Race launches form White Bridge River Access Point

When: Saturday, March 18 (10 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday March 19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), 2017

Cost: Free admission. Charges apply to wine tasting and race entries

The Town of Camp Verde and its partners are pleased to announce that the 2017 Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, March 18 and 19. Come taste the region’s award-winning wines, race your canoe or kayak, and celebrate the rich agricultural history, as well as the rich and ancient cultural heritage of Arizona’s Verde Valley.

Pecan and Wine Festival: Featuring winetasting from a dozen or more of the valley’s premiere wineries along with 60+ food and craft vendors.

Verde Valley Archaeology Fair: Hosted by the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, this popular family event includes activities surrounding Arizona State Parks’ Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month, the International Archaeology Film Festival and the Festival of American Indian Art.

Verde River Runoff Canoe and Kayak Race: A ten-mile race open to competitive boaters as well as pleasure boaters.

Fort Verde State Historic Park is right next-door and will be sponsoring a Pecan Pie Contest and Vintage baseball.

Camp Verde is located on the banks of the Verde River, just over an hour’s drive north of Phoenix on I-17 and less than an hour from Prescott and Flagstaff. Offsite shuttle parking available at the Bashas’ store parking lot on Finnie Flat Road.

For additional Information please contact Sebra Choe: Sebra.choe@campverde.az.gov or 928-554-0007.

Legion Post 135 yard sale

American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary will host a yard sale with “Do-it-yourself” builders and landscapers in mind. The sale will be held on March 18 at 11315 E. Circle Dr. in Cornville; the property faces Cornville Road, but shoppers must enter the sale from E. Circle Drive. The one-day sale will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All proceeds (minus expenses) will go toward the purchase of the Circle Drive property for the future American Legion Post 135 post home.

Landscaping and building items include plastic lawn edging, used screen doors, 8-20ft lengths of enamel pipe and lengths of fencing. Other miscellaneous things offered are: a 2 and 4-drawer filing cabinet; 2 upholstered glider rockers, and other miscellaneous furniture.



Unlike most yard sales, many items are offered at a “donation price only” making the item/s even more desirable. With nearly 50 people donating assorted everyday items, clothing and other treasures the sale should arouse the interest of most shoppers.

For more information or donate to the event, please contact Cmdr. Strande at 928-649-3374 or Unit President Patty Eames at 928-821-3894.

Slash drop-off program

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is pleased to announce the annual free slash drop-off program at county transfer stations beginning April1st, 2017 to June 1st, 2017.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Camp Verde, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Free slash drop off will be held during normal operating hours. For locations and hours please visit:

http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf

This free slash drop-off program will assist residents in creating defensible space around their homes and other structures. Cutting away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures and removing all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground can reduce the potential of a wildfire spreading to your home.



Please take advantage of the free slash drop-off program as you create defensible space around your properties.

The following items only will be accepted: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings. Items not accepted are: lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal and garbage.

All slash must be removed from plastic bags.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

For additional information, please contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at (928) 771-3183.

Cottonwood to host Verde Valley Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day

The sixth annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day celebration is scheduled for April 1 at the Cottonwood Kids Park, located at 321 South 12th Street near the Verde Valley Fairgrounds.

A Ride of Honor for Vietnam Veterans is scheduled April 1. Staging and a bike blessing are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Sedona Posse Grounds Park with kickstands up at 11:10 a.m. The ride ends at the Cottonwood Kids Park. For information about the bike ride, contact John of American Legion Riders Post 93 at 928-300-9829.

A Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony is set for 1 p.m. with Verde Valley mayors speaking. Food and other activities will be donated for free through the generosity of community businesses and organizations. Lunch will be served beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The public is invited.

Vietnam Veterans planning the event include Cottonwood VFW Post 7400, Camp Verde American Legion Post 93, Cottonwood Post 25, Cornville Post 135, Verde Valley Detachment 1176 Marine Corp League and Sedona Detachment 1237 Marine Corp League. The cities and towns of Sedona, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, and Clarkdale take turns hosting the event each year.

For more information, contact coordinator Diane Joens at 928-634-4112 or dianejoens@outlook.com, Cottonwood Council Member Kyla Allen at kallen@cottonwoodaz.gov, or Cottonwood City Manager Doug Bartosh, dbartosh@cottonwoodaz.gov or 928-634-5526.

Ballard to speak at Democrats of the Red Rocks

The Democrats of the Red Rocks will host a breakfast on Thursday, March 16, at 8AM at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant, locate at 1405 West Highway 89A, to discuss the direction of the Democratic Party. The breakfast will feature Doug Ballard, Democratic National Committee Member. Mr. Ballard will speak about the election of the new DNC Chair and the direction of the Democratic Party on the national level.



Mr. Ballard is a Coconino County resident with an extensive background in municipal planning and public administration. He is a former Democratic Candidate for the State House (LD 6), and was an elected Delegate to the 2012 and 2016 Democratic National Conventions. He was formerly the Coconino County Democratic Party Chair before becoming a Democratic National Committee Member.



Also speaking at the breakfast will be Sue Castner, Vice Chair of the Arizona Democratic Party and Dr. Janie Hydrick, Education Coordinator for the Arizona Democratic Party. They will discuss candidate recruitment, reaching Arizona’s rural areas, and the state party’s plans for the 2018 election cycle.

The breakfast is open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover to cost of breakfast.

DORR is presenting the program as part of its critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public.

Essential oils for kidney health and efficiency

Thursday, March 9, 6 to 8 p.m.

Camp Verde Community Library—FREE CLASS

Your kidneys work hard to help you stay healthy!

Learn how essential oils and aromatherapy can help these important filters as they regulate fluid levels and blood pressure, keep minerals in balance, direct production of red blood cells, activate Vitamin D for healthy bones, and remove waste from your blood!

Pre-registration appreciated.

For more information, call or text Sarah at 928-451-4847, or Honey at 404.626.5535.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation Diamondbacks Bus Trips

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces another season of trips to see our Arizona Diamondbacks play the world. Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. We will be going to six games again this season so you’re sure to find at least one you can’t miss. Relax in the bus for the drive home after the fun at the game.

The cost for bus ride and game ticket is still only $50 for our great field level seats. This year’s game schedule kicks off Saturday April 8 vs the American League Champion Cleveland Indians, Saturday May 13 against the Pittsburg Pirates, Sunday June 11 take on the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday August 12 take on the World Champion Chicago Cubs and Saturday September 9 finish with the San Diego Padres.

Sunday games leave the Community Center at 10:30 am and Saturday games leave at 2:30 pm. Buy tickets two weeks in advance for best seats. This year we take cash, checks and Credit Cards! Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or (928)554-0828 for more information or reservations.

Fibromyalgia/Arthritis/Chronic Pain Support Group

March 11

The Fibromyalgia/Arthritis/ChronicPain/Related Diseases Support Group March 2017 Meeting will be held on Saturday, March 11 in Conference Room A at the Verde Valley Medical Center located at 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood from 10 am - noon.

This meeting will be a sharing meeting please bring any information you would like to share with the group. Members, family, friends and the public are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be provided by Verde Valley Medical Center. For further information please contact Barbara Baty at 928 649-0248.

The Fibromyalgia/Arthritis/Chronic Pain/Related Diseases Support Group is supported by NAU and Entire Care.

2017 Northern AZ AGLOW Spring Advance

March 24-25

A Company of Warriors – Called, Chosen, Faithful . Advancing the Kingdom of God so that every nation touched, every heart changed through the knowledge of the love of God.





Patricia (PJ) Patterson, of Saturation Saturday Ministries in Phoenix will be the presenter on Friday, March 24, 7 - 9 p.m. and Saturday March 25, 9am – 3 p.m.

LaQuinta Conference Center – Garden Room

4499 E State E Route 69, Prescott, AZ

A brochure for the event can be obtained NoAzAglow@yahoo.com.

Celebrating Arizona Archeology and Heritage Awareness Month

Through March 31

During the month of March, the National Park Service will offer special tours and events in recognition of Arizona Archeology and Heritage Awareness Month. Our events include:

Montezuma Well: March 15th 1:00 pm: Walk with an Archeologist

Tuzigoot National Monument: March 20th 1:00pm: Walk with an Archeologist

March 25th 10:00 am - 2:00 pm: Tuzigoot book release and signing with Rod Timanus

Montezuma Castle National Monument: March 27th 1:00 pm: Walk with an Archeologist

For more information about each event, please visit http://www.nps.gov/tuzi or http://www.nps.gov/moca and click “Plan Your Visit” to find our calendar of events. The National Park Service is not the only organization celebrating Arizona Archeology Month. Visit http://azstateparks.com/archy/ for a full list of events throughout the state.

Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For additional information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Montezuma Castle National Monument is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Road, Camp Verde, AZ.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ. For additional information, call 928-567-3322 x 0 or visit www.nps.gov/moca.

Community Coming Together to Understand and Support Immigrant Rights

March 12

Keeping Sedona Together, a new citizen group, and The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley is hosting a special forum, “Community Coming Together to Understand and Support Immigrant Rights,” Sunday, March 12, 9:30 a.m. until noon at Posse Grounds Recreation Room in Posse Grounds Park, Sedona.

The speaker at the Forum is Margo Cowan, human rights activist, immigration lawyer from Tucson, and co-founder of Keeping Tucson Together. Cowan does extensive pro-bono work, mainly in the areas of border and immigration policy development and representation of undocumented persons and refugees.

At the Sedona forum she will discuss the current situation in Arizona and recent actions affecting immigrants, what to do if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) comes to your home or business, and how individuals and businesses can stand in support of immigrants. The forum is free and open to the public.

For more information about the forum, contact Babbie Cameron at babbie.cameron@gmail.com or Diana Williamson at dianasedona@msn.com.

Cornville Community Association to address veterans issues

March 8

If you are a veteran, know a veteran or have a family member that is a veteran, you are encouraged to attend the Cornville Community Association’s meeting on March 8. The program will focus on services and programs that veterans have available to them. We will discuss how to request evaluations for disability ratings and the process, how to use Veterans Assistance Officers and introduce the Arizona Veterans Resource Navigator program.



Recognizing the alarming frequency of suicide attempts amongst veterans, we will also cover suicide issues facing vets and the Sabre Promise.

The program will present information about Independence Corps and what they can do for physically disabled vets.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and is held at Oak Creek Elementary School at 11490 E. Purple Sage Drive in Cornville. This program is open to all Verde Valley residents.

Celebration of Life at Cottonwood Village

March 9

There will be a Celebration of Life on March 9th, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave.

This is a memorial for loved ones who have passed and open to anyone in the community who would like to celebrate the lives of those they have lost in the last year.

Please RSVP to 928-634-1073.

J.A. Jance to discuss ‘Man Overboard’ at Cottonwood Library March 21

March 21

New York Times bestselling author J.A. Jance’s gripping new thriller ‘Man Overboard’ will be discussed during a book tour March 21, 3 p.m., at the Cottonwood Public Library, 150 South 6th St.

With more than 20 million copies of her books in print, J.A. JANCE is the perennially bestselling author of the Ali Reynolds series, the J.P. Beaumont series, the Joanna Brady series, a series of Southwestern thrillers featuring the Walker family, and more.

Born in South Dakota and brought up in Bisbee, Arizona, Jance lives with her husband and their two dachshunds in Seattle, Washington and Tucson, Arizona.

Community cleanup coming in March

Through April 8

Yavapai County Supervisor Thomas Thurman, working with the Public Works Department, is announcing a community cleanup in the Verde Valley.

The cleanup will be at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. State Route 260, 7 miles East of I-17.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on:

March 23-25, 30, 31 and April 1, 6-8 from 8: a.m. to 4 p.m.

Accepted items include household appliances; bagged trash; automotive batteries; unmounted tires; furniture; and yard trimmings. Items that will not be accepted include loose trash; liquids; hazardous materials; cars; Ni Cad batteries; and dead animals.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

For additional information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Local musicians do music in the stacks

Second Thursday of each month

Camp Verde Community Library announces Music in the Stacks, a new free monthly concert series starting on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 pm in the library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There will be 5-7 different performers during the show with a rotating variety each month.

The first concert features the following musicians: Gary Simpkins and Loose Change with Camp Verde resident, Gary Simpkins on guitar and vocals, Cottonwood resident Sonja Whisman on vocals and fiddle, and Clarkdale resident Matt Fabritz on percussion; Rimrock residents Larry and Leslie Latour; Camp Verde resident Mike McReynolds; and Rimrock resident Kenn Trout.

The first concert will be in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. and will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8391.

Free conference ‘Re-entry and Recovery: A Second Chance for Life’

March 23

A free conference, Reentry and Recovery: A Second Chance for Life, will be held at the Prescott Resort, 1500 State Rte. 69, on Thursday, March 23 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Returning to society from prison can be complicated for the individuals coming home and for their families. The conference will present success stories from people who have reentered society from prison as contributing citizens.

The conference will also focus on successful recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Jeffrey Taylor from SAGE Counseling and Shandra Breed from the Administrative Office of the Courts will provide additional information on reentry services offered in Arizona.

The conference is open to the public and will provide useful information for members of the faith community, human service organizations, medical professionals, treatment professionals, government officials, family members affected by incarceration, family members and individuals affected by drug addiction and any community members interested in learning more about reentry and recovery.

The conference is free and lunch will be provided but registration is required. To register please go to www.matforce.org or call 928-708-0100.

Natural Health Workshop on Digestive Health

March 9

The ECO Learning Center will be hosting a free Natural Health Workshop on Digestive Health Thursday, March 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This all-encompassing workshop will delve into the key factors that influence your digestive system and how to naturally improve it. Discover foods, herbs, healing methods, exercises and mindful eating practices that drastically boost your digestive health and quality of life.

This course will be led by Juniper Yang, ECO’s Director of Education, Certified Health Coach, and Program Director of the Revitalizing Detox Retreat at Sedona Mago Retreat.

For over 18 years, Juniper has dedicated her life to helping people live healthier and happier lives through lifestyle, mindfulness, diet and exercise.

This event is FREE and will be held at the Cottonwood ECO Learning Center 3360 E SR 89A. Please RSVP by calling 928-641-6817.

Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon

March 14

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon March 14 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St. in Cottonwood.



Guest speakers will be Andrea and Dwight Kadar who will be speaking about the Sex Trafficking that is going on in Yavapai County and the state of Arizona and how young women are being exploited in our communities.

The second speaker will be Randy Garrison, who will be speaking on the new challenges of the Yavapai County Supervisor’s position and the different opportunities for the future of Yavapai County.

Lunch will be corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes, salad and dessert with coffee or iced tea at $11.

No lunch, meeting fee is $3, Sodas are $1 extra.

Lunch is served at 11:15 a.m. RSVP by email MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Janie 928-634-5051.

Clarkdale Car Show and Chili Cook-off

March 11

The Clarkdale Car Show and Chili Cook-off presented by the Clarkdale-Jerome Lions Club and Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance is just around the corner on March 11 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Hall Parking Lot located at 9th and Main streets in historic downtown Clarkdale.

Over 100 classic cars will be on display along with an impressive lineup of Verde Valley food vendors in the Chili Cook-off. Participants include Clarkdale’s own - Clarkdale Market, Boat House Bar & Grill and Verde Canyon Railroad! Other Verde Valley favorites are Randall’s, Rose’s Mobile Food Service, RIOT, Mine Cafe and Bings Burgers! Of course what is a car show and chili cook-off without some beer – Hensley Beverage Company is sponsoring the beer garden. Clarkdale-Jerome Lions Club will also have a terrific silent auction.

So, mark your calendar for a fun day in Historic Downtown Clarkdale -- what can be better than CARS, BEER and a CHILI COOK-OFF.

More information on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/258229934610476/.

Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild

Every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild meets every 3rd Thursday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, the program at 10 a.m., and the guild meeting and show and tell at 11 a.m.

On March 16, the program speaker will be Mary Pettis-Sarley, a California farm owner who is a member of Fibershed, a philosophy of locally sourced materials and handmade products. She will explain the program and talk about her role.

Come hear what is going on in California and around the world to protect our environment through conscience farming and clothing production.

Verde River Runoff

March 18

Canoe, Kayak and Stand-up Paddle Board race in Camp Verde, Arizona. Snowfall up the hill has been good this year and we are anticipating good river levels. This popular event draws novice and seasoned paddlers alike. There will be a 5 and 10-mile race – each with multiple categories for entry. The 10-mile race starts at White Bridge and the 5-mile at the River Access at Clear Creek. Both races end at Beasley Flats. The river has a nice current with Class I-II rapids and winds its way through mostly Forest Service lands. This race is a competitive event as well as a family-friendly celebration of nature and boating during prime season for river running in the Verde Valley. Safety personnel will be stationed along the river. After party and awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Spring Heritage Pecan & Wine Festival - http://visitcampverde.com/spring-heritage-fest-information

The Verde River Runoff is organized by the Verde River Valley Nature Organization http://vrvno.org/. VRVNO is a non-profit organization that is raising awareness of our natural resources by providing recreation, education and nature-tourism opportunities supporting the stewardship of the Verde River Valley.

This event is made possible through a special use permit from the Prescott National Forest. Go to www.VerdeRiverRunoff.org to link to the online registration, event details, and updates.



Registration open: http://www.cvent.com/d/1vqb2p

Astronomy Club plans Star Party

March 12

For March’s Full Moon we are pleased to have J.D. Maddy and members of the Verde Valley Astronomy Club http://www.astroverde.org/ guide us in an evening of observing the night sky and its constellations through a number of telescopes – observing astronomical objects such as planets, comets, stars, and deep sky objects together. This will not be a hike - our guides will select a good spot for viewing. Bring your own telescope, binoculars and knowledge to share with the group and a chair if you like. Limited to 30 people.



March’s Full Moon is traditionally called the Full Worm Moon by the Native Americans who used the Moons to track the seasons; Colonial Americans also used these names, especially those of the local Algonquin tribes who lived between New England and Lake Superior.

At the time of this spring Moon, the ground begins to soften and earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of robins. In some regions, this is also known as the Sap Moon, as it marks the time when maple sap begins to flow and the annual tapping of maple trees begins. Register Here.

Meet at the Cliffrose Trail Head dirt parking lot off of Mingus Road at 7:30pm. We should be done by 9pm. Registration now open: REGISTRAR@VRVNO.ORG │http://www.cvent.com/d/cvq1tp

Getting to know your bioregion; presentation and talk with Dena Greenwood

March 11

On Saturday, March 11, Dena Greenwood, naturalist and educator, will explain the magnificent region we call home. The place where the great Colorado Plateau meets the Sonoran Desert.

This presentation will be especially informative for new residents who want to learn about the land in which they have chosen to live.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Cottonwood Room, Cottonwood Recreation Center; 150 S. 6th St. Registration now open: REGISTRAR@VRVNO.ORG. FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://vrvno.org. Or call 928-300-3880.

Exploring roots of political opinion

March 9

Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sedona Public Library, a panel of four thoughtful, articulate, committed citizens will share the “roots” of their political opinions, in a “This I Believe” program sponsored by the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley and OLLI.

They will address fundamental questions, such as what values our community and country should uphold, what government is for, what citizens’ rights and responsibilities are, what opportunities and dangers deserve highest priority, etc.

The panelists will be Andrea Houchard, Ph.D., Curt Ireland, Mike Schroeder and Philip Terbell.

Following the panelists’ contributions, audience members will emulate their exchange by discussing in small groups the roots of their own political beliefs.

Join them for a stimulating, awareness-expanding experience in civil dialogue that will enrich your understanding of and participation in the conversations that are rocking our country and require well-informed citizens. For more information, call Paul Friedman (928-282-1541), sedonapaul@gmail.com or Barbara Litrell at (928- 649-0135) blitrell@aol.com.

Brian Mickelsen Memorial – A Run for Everyone

April 8

April 8 at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood, there will be four running event types to choose from for the 9th Annual Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk.

A full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K and 2 Mile races will give runners of all calibers a chance to participate in the City of Cottonwood’s 25th annual running event. Register now at http://cottonwoodaz.gov/parksrec/bmm or at the Cottonwood Recreation Center beginning.

This race is a tribute to Brian Mickelsen, Cottonwood’s beloved former city manager, who passed away suddenly on a training run in 2007.

Come share two of his passions - running and the Verde Valley - while experiencing this memorable and scenic course.

Please check out the website or contact Cottonwood Parks and Recreation at 928-639-3200 or email RBigelow@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information. Or contact Ryan Bigelow for volunteer opportunities.

Clarkdale/Jerome Lions Club hosting annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show

March 11

The Clarkdale/Jerome Lions Club is hosting its seventh annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show on Saturday, March 11 at the Town Hall parking lot in Clarkdale.

All makes and models of cars, trucks, bikes, sports, antique cars, muscle cars, street rods, and classics will be on display. The Lions Club anticipates around 100 vehicles to fill the city parking lot. Registration is $20 per vehicle.

The car show is free to all spectators.

There will be coffee, donuts, sub sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, soft drinks, and water available to purchase, as well as raffle items.

Tickets for six are $5, and silent auction items will be available to bid on, donated by local business in the Verde Valley.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and show time is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a people’s choice award to the top three vehicle during the day, as well as a 50/50 raffle payoff at 1 p.m. All proceeds to Lions Club charities.

The Lions Club encourages the public to join the fun at the car show, the Downtown Business Alliance, chili cook-off, and beer stroll. In case of rain, the event will be scheduled out a week, for March 18.

For more information, call David Andrews at 928-634-8207.

Loven Family Run set to take place at Blazin’ M Ranch March 25th

March 25

Lace up the shoes and start training for the 6th annual Loven Family Run happening on March 25 in Cottonwood.

Hosted by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (NAHF), proceeds from this annual event benefit Northern Arizona Healthcare’s assisted living facility, Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. The Loven Family Run is open to all ages and includes a family 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run.

Following the race, registered participants will receive a good-old-fashioned country breakfast at the Blazin’ M Ranch.

To register online visit: LovenFamilyRun.com

10K Run: $35

5K Run/Walk: $30

2K Run/Walk: $20 or $50 for a family of four

Additional breakfast for spectators: $8

Race start time is 8 a.m.

For more event information including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact NAHF Special Events at 1-877-527-5291 or email Ashley Hammarstrom Ashley.Hammarstrom@nahealth.com.

Sedona Stumble 5-Mile Trail Run on March 25

March 25

The City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department, in cooperation with Sedona Running Company, will host the first annual Sedona Stumble 5-Mile Trail Run on Saturday, March 25.

Registration is open now, and all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. The course will take runners through the dirt trails of Posse Grounds Park on a 2.5-mile loop that will be run twice to finish.

The race will start at 9 a.m. on the paved roads of the park to allow the crowd to thin before hitting the narrower, technical, dirt trails of Posse Grounds Park. Included in registration is a custom logo water bottle.

All finishers will receive a race medal and trophies will be given to all age group winners.

Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk March 18

March 18

Friends of Beaver Creek Library is hosting the Fourth Annual Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, March 18, 2017, Rollins Park in Lake Montezuma. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. 10K begins at 8 a.m. and 5K begins at 8:30. All participants will be eligible for great prizes donated by local businesses. This is a non-competitive, healthy event for the whole family. Registration packets are available throughout the Beaver Creek community or you can register online at:

sites.google.com/site/trekfortech

Win a Kindle! Raffle tickets, $2 each or 3 for $5. Drawing will be held after the Fun Run.

Any questions? Call 567-4648.



Verde Valley School Dream Run set March 25

Verde Valley School in Sedona is excited to announce its first-ever, non-competitive 5K fun run on March 25th. The 2017 VVS Dream Run will begin and end on the school campus, located at 3511 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona, starting at 9 am, and is open to all ages and abilities.

Verde Valley School is located on 300 pristine acres surrounded by the iconic red rocks including Cathedral and the Seven Warriors, and national forest land that extends down to Oak Creek. It’s not often that you get the chance to run amongst such spectacular scenery.

The VVS Dream Run is a fundraiser with all proceeds going toward tuition fees for Native American students at Verde Valley School. With sponsors such as the Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association (NATRA), the goal is to raise a minimum of $3,000.

The registration fee is $30 per person and includes an attractive dri-fit t-shirt featuring the iconic Dream Run logo. There is also a reduced fee of $20 for students 19 and under. Registration details can be found online at vvsaz.org/2017-vvs-dream-run or by contacting Dream Run organizer, Leigh Carter at lcarter@vvsaz.org or 520-234-6881.

April craft and vendor sale by Women of the Moose

The Verde Valley Women of the Moose will have a Craft and Vendor Show Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Moose Lodge 1449 Hall, 1051 S. Broadway, in Clarkdale.

The show will benefit Women of the Moose 1854 general fund and Moose charities.

Breakfast, lunch, coffee, ice tea, water and soda will be available for sale by WOTM.

For more information, email Janice Boblitt at vetswife58@yahoo.com or call 217-725-8934.

OLLI Open House in Camp Verde

March 23

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is celebrating the inaugural Camp Verde OLLI Open House on Thursday, March 23 at the Camp Verde Community Library in the Terracotta Room from 4-6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments served.

OLLI offers unique opportunities for adults to expand their knowledge in an engaging community and share the joy of learning and growing.

The Spring semester catalog of classes and workshops will be available. Facilitators are always needed and welcomed. We are all teachers. What are you passionate about? What knowledge could you share with our community? Let us hear from you!

For more information about OLLI, contact Ed Lee at 928-254-3000. For information about being a facilitator, teaching a class, or suggesting a topic for a class, please contact Marie Smith at 928-202-8595.

County road work to last through April

Through April 10

Yavapai County will perform construction work on Page Springs Road from Cornville Road to Purple Sage Road; Zalesky Road from Hwy. 89 to Savage Lane; Rolling Ridge Drive in Cordes Lakes; and Antelope Creek Road in Mayer beginning Feb.21 and continuing through April 10.

Road construction will consist of asphalt overlay, shoulder work, and new striping. One lane of traffic will be open at all times in all locations.

Donations needed for charity auction

April 8

Any items anyone - or business -- to donate to be a raffle? Silent or live auction items to support the Mingus Union Homerun Club at their charity Golf Tournament on Sat., April 8th being held at the Oak Creek Country Club. We also needs teams and/or hole sponsors for the tournament.



Call Nancy Zielinski at 928-607-7168 for any further information.

Spring Heritage Pecan Pie Contest March 19

March 19

1st prize $50, 2nd prize $35, 3rd prize $25.

11 am, Sunday, March 19

Under the Ramada by the Soccer Field

Criteria: Homemade pecan pies only, with recipe. No store brought.

Overall appearance: 25 points

Pre-Slicing, Consistency of crust or topping, After-Slicing, Runniness, juiciness of firmness.

Taste: 25 points

Flavor (strength and balance), Mouth feel, Crust,(flaky, soggy, mealy), Aftertaste

Creativity: 15 points

How original is this pie?

Local ingredients: 10 points

2 points for each local ingredient (10 points max)

All decisions of the judges are final.

Only one pie entry per person. (This is a fun event so no arguing, if so you will be disqualified)

Have to be delivered to the Ramada by 9:00 am Sunday March 19.

If it is in a container that can’t be thrown away you are required to pick up dish by 1 p.m. Sunday.

There will be three judges, to be determined by Camp Verde Promotions.

If we do not have 10 entries by March 1, this will not happen. Imperative that you call ahead by then: Camp Verde Promotions: 928-301-0922.

Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show in March

March 17-19

The Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show will be March 17-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

The event will feature tractor pulling, antique gas engine displays, garden tractor pulling, model engine display, swap meet, silent auction and a book sale.

Admission is a $5 donation. Visit AZFlywheeler.com for more information.

Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show in March

March 18-19

The annual Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show and Sale will be held at the Mingus Union High School, 1801 East Fir Street in Cottonwood, Arizona on March 18 and 19.

On Saturday the show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday the show hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Our planet has many amazing treasures that are hidden, in many cases, just beneath our feet.

Almost every country in the world has been able to unearth unique specimens specific to their locale, and the earth’s bounty from much of the world will be on display and available for sale at the show. Vendors from across the region will be offering unique and interesting mineral specimens, crystals, gemstones, jewelry, findings, beads, fossils, and cutting material at competitive prices.

Many artisans have created original jewelry designs, and the gem and mineral vendors will have specimens on display in both the rough and cut-and-polished states. Food will be available for purchase. An hourly raffle will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show. This is a fun and educational event the entire family will enjoy.

Admission is $3 for adults, and children under the age of 12 are free.

Antique Show & Sale coming to Verde Valley Fairgrounds March 10-11

March 10-11

The 2017 Antique Show & Sale is coming to the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on March 10 and 11. With dealers from coming in from all over Arizona offering items ranging from funky vintage to classic antiques you are sure to find something special.

Does anyone have treasures on hand and wonder what they are worth? Bring them in; an appraiser will be on hand both days ($5 per item). Each of our dealers donate and item for the raffle table, be sure to get your tickets.

Verde Valley Fairgrounds is a self-supporting nonprofit. Attendance and participation support continued facility improvements and youth programs here at the fair.

Show hours: Friday, March 10, 11am – 6pm and Saturday, March 11, 9am – 3pm.

At the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E Cherry St, Cottonwood, AZ

(at the corner of E Cherry and 12th Streets) Admission is FREE!

Call the Fair Office for more information 928-634-3290

Free AARP TaxAide service

Ongoing

TaxAide Volunteers will be available this tax season to provide free tax preparation and e-filing services here in the Verde Valley for taxpayers of ALL AGES. This service is available to all clients, not just senior citizens or AARP members. Low income tax payers and the elderly are our priority but we welcome ALL clients.

Volunteers do not accept any payments or tips for this service. It is a free service.



There are three locations here in this area, two are available by appointments.

The Senior Center in Camp Verde, (928) 567-6356

Tue, Wed, Thur, Sat 8:15 a.m. to noon.

Appointments preferred.

Verde Valley Senior Center in Cottonwood (928) 634-5450

Tue, Wed, Thur 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments Only

The Sedona Library has walk-in appointments only.

Tue, Thur, Sat 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



12th annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert in May

May 20

Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to host, the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert. Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on December 10, 2016, and he and his music will be honored right here in Cottonwood at the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

Get your tickets early for this historically sell out event. Dylan fans have known for decades that the songs and music of Robert Zimmerman have transcended what songs and music have always been, that they were poetry and commentary and more, and have endured with meaning for over half a century.

Gospel Truth Seminars at New Hope Christian Fellowship

Fridays at 6 p.m.

Join us at Gospel Truth Seminars each Friday at 6 pm at New Hope Christian Fellowship 1760 Villa Drive in Cottonwood located near Cork and Catch.

Seminar topics covered will be: What does it mean to be born again, learn how to hear God’s voice, learn how to receive peace, joy and health, and how to live without fear. Audience participation with question and answers will follow the one hour presentation.

For more information contact ty@cornerstoneranchaz.com

Verde Valley Equine Festival 2017

April 21-23

The annual Verde Valley Equine Festival will be held at the Verde Valley Fair Arena in Cottonwood this April. This three-day event is full of professional clinics, a colt starting competition, magnificent exhibitions, shopping, and great food. Located just south of Sedona, the VVEF takes place in a town surrounded by multiple horse communities during Arizona’s most beautiful springtime weather.

Exhibitions, training clinics, and informational sessions will take place in five different areas within the fairgrounds: two arenas, two round pens, and a “meet the expert” tent. Throughout the day you can roam from one area to another to experience all that the VVEF has to offer -- we have something happening at all five areas, all day, every day.

For more information, visit verdevalleyequinefestival.com and sign up for one of the participation clinics.

These special clinics give you and your horse a chance to get up close and personal with some of Arizona’s leading equine experts. When it is time for a break from all the action, you and your family can enjoy browsing the many shopping vendors and pause for some great local food on site.