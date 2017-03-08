Verde Heritage 1918: IMPORTING BOOZE IS RISKY.

"Four quart bottles of whisky, nine pints of the same liquor and a quart of cognac were found in the baggage of Francisco Centeno, who arrived in Jerome from Albuquerque Saturday evening."

"Somehow that baggage looked suspicious to Deputy Marshal Fred Hawkins. Hawkins also thought that Jose Mendez, who was at the station to meet Centeno, greeted the newcomer in a manner more effusive than mere friendship seemed to warrant. Therefore he arrested both on a charge of introducing liquor into a dry state."

"Mendez expressed great surprise when the liquor was found among Centeno's effects. He protested that he was merely a friend of Centeno and knew nothing of his illicit cargo. There is a strong suspicion, however, that he conspired with Centeno to violate the liquor law."

"The prisoners were arraigned before Justice Frank Smith this morning and two o'clock tomorrow afternoon fixed as the time for their preliminary examination. Their bail was fixed at $200 apiece, which they failed to furnish."

"MUCH CONTRABAND IS STORED AT CITY HALL" IN JEROME.

"The city hall smells like a distillery in distress today. Two trunks and a suitcase jammed full of bottled liquor are stored there."

"Efforts to locate the owners of the trunks have been unsuccessful. One of them was brought down from the depot Saturday night. Its odor was a dead giveaway, for several of the bottles had been broken in spite of the fact that they had been left in their original cases."

"The other trunk was left at the depot in the hope that the owner would appear with a check. Sometime last night the lock was broken but the would-be thief was evidently frightened away for none of the cases were broken open. Today the owner did not call for his property so Deputy Marshal Fred Hawkins confiscated the baggage."

"Francisco Centeno is the owner of the suitcase. He is in durance vile, facing a charge of introducing liquor from Albuquerque into a dry state. The trunks are from Los Angeles."

"It is estimated that the trunks and suitcase contain at least $1,000 worth of liquor, figuring it at prices prevailing in Jerome. The old standardized price of $6 a pint has been raised nearly 100 per cent, because of the war or Fred Hawkins or some other reason. Ten dollars a pint is the regulation figure, though one recent case of $25 being paid for two pints has come to light."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Monday, March 4, 1918; page 1.)