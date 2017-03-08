Western Light: Raindrops on Roses....

Raindrops on Roses....
Or not. Maybe a cherry tree. Regardless, spring has sprung in the Verde Valley and nothing says spring like the first peek of blossoms sprinkled with rain. This winter we've gotten copious amounts of both rain and sun, and the plants and flowers are very happy. Can allergies and weeds be far behind?
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.