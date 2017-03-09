$66,000 Boost for Clarkdale-Jerome School

On March during Clarkdalde Jerome School’s Friday morning flag ceremony, Mountain Gate Clarkdale LLC donated a check for $66,000 to the school. This is their 3rd year donating this amount to the school district. Mountain Gate Clarkdale LLC enjoys contributing to the community they are helping build. (L-R) Steve Derksen, Ralph Clemmer, Tyson Petrie, Alicia Sorensen. (not pictured) Leslie Boulet: