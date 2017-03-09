Daytime restrictions, overnight closures for State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon

OAK CREEK CANYON – A federal project improving safety and traffic flow along State Route 89A between the Flagstaff area and Oak Creek Canyon requires daytime restrictions on weekdays and, starting later this month, overnight closures.

The work, performed by the Office of Federal Lands Highway under an Arizona Department of Transportation permit, is adding right-turn and passing lanes and wider shoulders along eight miles between the Vista Point Overlook and JW Powell Boulevard just south of Flagstaff. Crews also are flattening side slopes to improve a recovery zone allowing drivers to regain control of vehicles that leave the roadway.

While the project continues until the fall, SR 89A will be reduced to one lane on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Starting March 20, this stretch will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 17 to and from State Route 179 is an alternate route at night and for those wishing to avoid work-related delays on weekdays.

There will be no daytime restrictions on weekends or major holidays, and there will be no overnight restrictions on major holidays.

The work continues a project that began last year. More information is available at azdot.gov/89a.

For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT).