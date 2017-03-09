Ivan Anderson earns Game Changer Award

Verde Valley Fire District firefighter Ivan Anderson was presented with the Game Changer Award by the Verde Valley Matforce Steering Committee. Ivan is not only an exceptional Firefighter Paramedic but also demonstrates continuously his passion in helping our youth throughout our community and beyond. Ivan has been a member of the Verde Valley Matforce for 11 years and donates his time to educate the kids in our schools, churches, neighborhoods, juvenile detention centers, etc. on substance abuse and the impact it has on their lives. “I have personally witness the remarkable presentations Ivan has delivered and the impact he has on the young audiences,” said Fire Chief Nazih M. Hazime. “He not only captures their attention but engages them in open dialogue they may not otherwise do at home. Through this interaction during his presentation Ivan has become a role model to many kids and young adults. Ivan is deserving of this award for his many years of dedication and hard work in educating and protecting our youth. The Verde Valley Fire District is very proud of Ivan for his dedicated efforts with Matforce.”