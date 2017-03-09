Letter: Setting the record straight

Editor:
In my previous letter regarding changing our Marshall’s Office to Police Department there were 2 items I need to address. First: The cowboy hats were removed prior to Marshall Gardner coming on board. Second: She did request permission to change the name at the same time as she submitted the dollar amount. My apologies to Marshall Gardner.
The letter was sent to make residents of Camp Verde aware of what is happening since few people attend either council meetings or work sessions.
Shirley M. Brinkman
Camp Verde
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.