Letter: Setting the record straight

Editor:

In my previous letter regarding changing our Marshall’s Office to Police Department there were 2 items I need to address. First: The cowboy hats were removed prior to Marshall Gardner coming on board. Second: She did request permission to change the name at the same time as she submitted the dollar amount. My apologies to Marshall Gardner.

The letter was sent to make residents of Camp Verde aware of what is happening since few people attend either council meetings or work sessions.

Shirley M. Brinkman

Camp Verde