Returning Mingus all-stater Gus Henley sets sights on lofty .600 batting average

Having achieved all-state status last year, Mingus Union senior catcher/infielder Gus Henley has his eyes on an even loftier prize.

Henley wants to break the Marauders’ batting record by hitting .600 this year.

However, while recovering from injuries, he started the season 0-for-2 in the 8-5 season opening loss to Combs.

As he’s gotten better, his stats have as well. Last week in the 18-1 win over Wickenburg, he went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs, 1 run and had a 1.00 fielding percentage.

“He’s off to a solid start, he’s had some hamstring issues, so he’s had trouble running, but he’s gutted it out,” said Mingus Union head coach Bob Young. “Combs he went O-fer, but since then he’s really turned it on the last three games, hit the ball really well, did a good job catching.”

The future Marine hopeful has raised his average to .545, has 7 RBIs and 1 run through the first four games of the season as the quest for .600 gains steam.

VVN: How do you think you guys started the year? You had the tough game but then really played well?

Henley: Yeah it was a little rough, I think we kind of just came in with a little bit too big of heads and we thought we were just gonna roll over a team, but they kinda showed it to us and that humbled us up a little bit and we just kinda did our thing and do what we do.

VVN: How cool, how impressive is it to come back after the loss with Greenway and then had the other big wins?

Henley: It was a good feeling definitely, I felt that there could’ve been better things done in those games but it was a big step forward from our step back in the first game.

VVN: How about for you personally? You kinda started a bit slow but now you’ve taken off.

Henley: Well I had to deal with some injuries so I was a little bit behind everybody else and it just took a lot of work to get back to where I am now and hitting.

VVN: How are you feeling now?

Henley: I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good, just kinda still warming back up and getting back into the swing of things.

VVN: How close to do you think you are? Like a hundred percent? Ninety percent?

Henley: I’m about 90 percent I think.

VVN: What are your goals for this year?

Henley: Personally I’m trying to beat the batting average record and hit .600 this year. It’s gonna be hard and take a lot of work, but that’s kind of a personal goal. As a team, we’re always trying to win state and that’s my goal every year.

VVN: For you personally, what’s been the key to getting better, getting your batting average up like 100 points every year?

Henley: Trying to focus up more on taking cuts from the tee or in the cage or focusing on what I’m doing wrong during live batting practice.

VVN: What’s it like being catcher?

Henley: It’s just a normal day (laughs) because I’ve been doing it as long as I can remember. So there’s still things I need to work on, still things I need to do to get better, but other than that, it’s just a normal day playing baseball.

VVN: Who’s your favorite baseball team?

Henley: The Diamondbacks.

VVN: Favorite player?

Henley: Probably Yadier Molina, not from the Diamondbacks but…

VVN: So far in your high school career, what’s been the main highlight do you think?

Henley: Probably going to state last year and going to the quarterfinals. We got close, but not close enough but it was still a good time.

VVN: What kind of schools are you looking at next year to play at?

Henley: Well actually I’m planning on joining the military, so if I join the military I’d try to make the All-Marine team and if it doesn’t go there, then I’ll just do my job.

VVN: So Marines, that’s the branch?

Henley: Yeah.

VVN: Where do you see yourself in five years?

Henley: Five years, if I go into the military then I’d see myself as a cop or a police officer somewhere working with a K9 unit.

VVN: What’s your favorite subject in school?

Henley: Probably science.

VVN: How come?

Henley: Just I kinda comprehend science a lot better than everything else. Everything else is kinda a struggle for me, but science it just always seemed to click with.