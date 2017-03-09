School board, King agree in principle to one-year superintendent contract

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek school district’s governing board verbally agreed with Assistant Superintendent Steve King on a one-year contract to become the district’s next superintendent.

According to Jason Finger, the district governing board’s president, contents of the contract, including King’s wage, were discussed in executive session and would not be available to the public until the contract is officially signed by both King and the board at the board’s April 4 meeting.

“We have a lot of confidence in you,” Finger told King following the announcement.

Following the board meeting, King called himself the ‘luckiest man in the world,” not because he was on the verge of signing his name to the biggest payday of his career as an educator.

“We have a great group of educators here. There’s a tradition here of making things better for kids, and the chance to be part of something bigger than myself,” King said. “If I had it my way, I wouldn’t even have a contract. I would never want to be somewhere I wasn’t wanted.”

As second-in-command the past two school years to outgoing Superintendent Barb U’Ren, King said he “feel[s] like I am part of the team and I look forward to continuing to be part of the team.”

“Our schools will have great challenges the next few years. And no one person can have all the answers,” King said. “I believe the right people are here to make things great for the kids.”

In February, the board and King met in executive session to discuss a superintendent’s contract. But the board and King both agreed to wait until March 7 to work on the details at that time.

King joined COCSD in 2015 after an eight-year career as principal at South Verde High School in Camp Verde.