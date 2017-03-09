Verde Valley News Roundup

Rock School joins Register of Historic Places

RIMROCK – Friday, the 1932 Rock School in Rimrock will officially join the list of the National Register of Historic Places.

At 10 a.m. in front of the building located on the campus of the Beaver Creek School District, the Beaver Creek Preservation and Historical Society will hold a ceremony to unveil a special plaque and to recognize the community’s historic building.

In 2104, the Beaver Creek School Board granted permission to the Beaver Creek Preservation and Historical Society to seek a Historic Places designation for the rock school. In September 2016, the designation was granted.

Beaver Creek School, and the 1932 Rock School, are located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Mingus Union jazz ensemble ‘excellent’ at NAU festival

COTTONWOOD – On Feb. 23, the Mingus Union High School Jazz Ensemble participated in Northern Arizona University’s jazz festival and received an ‘excellent’ rating, the third consecutive year that the school’s jazz ensemble earned such a score.

“For a rural school such as ours to perform on such a level is worthy of recognition,” said Stanley Dulkoski, Mingus Union High School’s band and choir teacher.

Dulkoski also said that NAU faculty and guest professionals “expressed amazement that our group, with no training in jazz in elementary [or] middle school, could perform at such a high level.”

The school’s nine-student jazz ensemble played The Dave Brubeck Quartet’s ‘Take 5,’ Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Funny Valentine’ and ‘Lingus.’ from Grammy award-winning fusion band Snarky Puppy.

Sophomore guitarist James Chapman received the ‘outstanding soloist of the day’ award for his individual performance.

Seniors Braylee Perry and Alex Flannery also passed the audition to play in the Arizona Music Educators Association’s (AMEA) regional honor band.

Perry is a clarinetist in the school’s concert band and saxophone player in the jazz ensemble. Flannery is also a clarinetist.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek schools encourage, reward longevity

COTTONWOOD – Longevity at Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District had been based on 20 years of service.

Until Tuesday, when Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District officially told its governing board of its new program to provide longevity incentive for professional staff who remain at the district.

Since the Changes to Regulation GCBA-RA Professional Staff Salary Schedules is a regulation and does not require board approval, district staff informed the board of this change as a matter of common courtesy.

To encourage effective, experienced certificated employees to remain with COCSD and reward its long-term employees for loyalty, the district will provide additional wage increases to salary from five to nine years ($500), 10 to 14 years ($750), 15 to 19 years ($1,000) and 20-plus years ($1,250).

Qualifying professional staff have already received their bonus this year.