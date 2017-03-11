Beaver Creek student recognized by Senate

RIMROCK – One of Beaver Creek School District’s brightest pupils, eighth grader Mia Charley was recognized by Arizona State Senator Sylvia Allen at the senate’s Feb. 28 session.

Said Margee Cowan, Beaver Creek School District’s College and Career Readiness advisor, the day at the State Capital was “used to recognize students from around our state who are doing amazing things.”

Mia, a fifth-generation Yavapai-Apache, has attended Beaver Creek School since kindergarten.

At the Rimrock school, Mia has been on honor roll and has earned Student of the Month awards, and has played basketball, track, volleyball and softball.

In seventh grade, Mia was inducted into the National Junior Honor Society.

Once she graduates from Beaver Creek School in May, Mia looks forward to attending Camp Verde High School where besides focusing on academics, she will be “continuing with sports and extracurricular activities to keep her busy,” Cowan said.

After high school, Mia would like to study medicine at the University of Arizona to study medicine, Cowan also said.

Mia “is determined to become a pediatrician because she loves kids and wants to help them stay healthy,” Cowan said.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42 and on Facebook at @CampVerdeBugle