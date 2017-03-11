Camp Verde basketball players earn All-Region nods

Thursday the All-Central Region basketball teams were announced and a slew of Camp Verde High players were honored.
For the girls team, senior forward Kayla Hackett and freshman guard Tanna Decker were selected to the first team. Senior guard Raiven Alvey and freshmen Jacy Finley and Amanda Lozanilla were honorable mention. Finley was a post and Lozanilla a point guard.
On the boys side, freshman shooting guard/small forward Abelardo Gonzalez was picked for the first team. Senior small forward/power forward Reyes Herrera, junior Ryan Loza and senior shooting guard/small forward Aaron Tracy were honorable mention.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.