School board expected to choose calendar for 2017-18, and beyond

CAMP VERDE – With a 3-to-2 vote, the Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board chose last month to stick with the four-day school week deemed most popular by parents, students and faculty.

At Tuesday’s regular session scheduled for 7 p.m., the board is expected to pick a calendar not just for the 2017-2018 school year, but also for the foreseeable future, according to District Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin.

But first, Dr. Goodwin and the board will meet at 6 p.m. for a pre-meeting work session to discuss calendar options for the district.

“They’ll discuss what they want the calendar to look like,” Dr. Goodwin said. “Which holidays, which days off. The board has asked [to look at] specific things.”

Some of the options Dr. Goodwin will present to the board include extending Thanksgiving break to a full week, as well as options to keep Columbus Day and Presidents’ Day as school holidays.

Another scheduling option Dr. Goodwin will bring to the board is to keep both Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Veterans Day as school holidays.

The district’s governing board will also consider the possibility of “aligning spring break with the other Verde Valley school districts, including Yavapai College,” Dr. Goodwin said.

At this time, Camp Verde Unified School District is in session 150 days. Should the district calendar remain at 150 days, the first day of school in 2017 would likely be at or around Aug. 7.

“If the board chooses to add more days, the first day would be likely be earlier,” Dr. Goodwin said. “Testing is the last week of March and all of April. Adding days after Memorial Day weekend doesn’t add anything. Adding time after doesn’t progress the kids.”

Goodwin said he will present a “raw calendar” to the board, and to let them collectively decide how many days and which particulars they want to implement.

“It’s not my decision to make,” Goodwin said. “It’s up to the board.”

Also Tuesday, the board will likely approve renewal of staff contracts for its principals, teachers, classified personnel and administrative staff.

On March 14, the Camp Verde Unified School District Governing Board will hold its work session at 6 p.m., followed by its regular session at 7 p.m. in the district’s multi-use complex library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

The District will post the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.

Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.