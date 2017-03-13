Expanded offerings at Goldenstein Gallery

In March beloved landmark Goldenstein Gallery opens their new gallery space and celebrates their move to 150 SR179 at the “Y” with Convergence: All Things Coming Together. This inspiring group exhibition captures the excitement of the intersection of mediums, artists and the diverse presence of the gallery citywide throughout Sedona.



The public is invited to join them throughout March to experience their enchanting new space.

Curated by the visionary Linda Goldenstein, who was crowned the “Art Maven of Sedona” by Arizona Republic art critic John Villoni, the gallery has consistently championed opportunities to create a life enhancing experience for the public.



From Artist’s Receptions to the creation of Tibetan Sand Mandalas in the gallery to live music, they have provided interactive ways to involve people…bringing artist and collector together.



“I love working with artists that are touched by something deeper,” says Linda Goldenstein.

To Linda, the spirit of collaboration connects everything from the experience that artists and collectors have to the gallery’s reach throughout Sedona. Over the last 15 years the gallery has collaborated with countless community partners including the Sedona Film Festival, Chamber Music Sedona and The Illuminate Film Festival.



Currently working in partnership with the City of Sedona, she has generously curated a special Public Art Installation at City Hall. On loan from the gallery City Hall Plaza now holds seventeen pieces: life-sized and monumental sculptures by internationally renowned artists James Muir, David Phelps and Sherab Khandro and an interactive Bell Garden featuring the reclaimed metal bells of Cheston Trammel. Inside City Hall exhibitions include the works of Sherab Khandro and Mike Medow.

Goldenstein Gallery has also partnered with L’Auberge De Sedona expanding the gallery’s Artist in Residence program onsite at the renowned resort allowing guests to view changing exhibitions and to watch the artists at work and learn more about their art. Artwork being created ranges from clay and wax sculpting for bronze casting to multi-media and pointillist painting.

Linda Goldenstein has also curated a special exhibit “Large Scale in the Lodge at L’Auberge” showcasing the work of a diverse group of artists in a variety mediums and styles. Exhibitions of paintings and sculpture are also placed throughout the resort both inside and out.

Goldenstein Gallery artist’s work can also be seen at the Sedona Film Festival & Mary D. Fisher Theatre, Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, the Schnebly Hill Rd Round About, Seven Canyons Resort, The Chapel of the Holy Cross and more.

Although Linda and the gallery have worked with hundreds of artists, including respected museums & community exhibitions, the gallery now focuses on over 40 fine local and regional artists. A multi-award winning gallery, they have been named Best Gallery in Sedona for 9 years running by the readers of Kudos and for the past four years they have been chosen Best Gallery by Market Surveys of America. In 2009 they received the Sedona Mayor’s Arts Award as a business that has heavily contributed to the growth of the arts as a living entity in Sedona.

Recently USA Today’s 10 Best named them the number 1 place to shop in Sedona.



“Please come celebrate with us!” says Linda Goldenstein, “We so appreciate our family of artists, collectors, patrons and community partners. Their support has been the life blood of the gallery allowing us to grow over the past 15 years such that we can truly offer a unique experience.”

Join Goldenstein Gallery to celebrate their new space at 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A

For a complete listing of many special events please visit www.GoldensteinArt.com. You can sign up for their informative monthly E-zine, find them on Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765 for information on their artists, artwork, exhibitions and events. Goldenstein Gallery’s new address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A and is open daily.