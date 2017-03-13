Glendale kayaker rescued by Backcountry Swift Water Team

CAMP VERDE – Multiple agencies including Yavapai County’s Backcountry Swift Water Team rescued a Glendale woman from her submerged kayak Saturday on the Verde River.

According to a news release from Dwight D’Evelyn, media relations coordinator for the sheriff’s office, emergency crews were called Saturday, 1:30 p.m., to a section of the Verde River near Highway 260 at the end of Beaver Drive in Camp Verde.

D’Evelyn said the stranded kayaker, a 36-year-old woman from Glendale, was stuck on a rock in the middle of the river as her kayak filled with water. She reportedly could not feel her legs, D’Evelyn said.

“Although wearing a vest, she wisely remained stationary awaiting rescue personnel while people on shore maintained visual contact and updated the YCSO dispatch center,” D’Evelyn’s news release stated.

Fortunately, said D’Evelyn, Yavapai County’s Backcountry Swift Water Team was training in the area and arrived in about 15 minutes. The Swift Water Team, along with personnel from the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, formulated a rescue strategy utilizing their training and expertise and eventually brought the kayaker to the safety of shore and awaiting family.

D’Evelyn said, “Water was flowing very rapidly in this area at the time and obviously not safe for a ‘self-rescue’ attempt with the understanding that a simple slip could be deadly. The kayaker’s patience while waiting for the professionals was the key to survival. Fire officials treated and released her to family at the scene.”

D’Evelyn said the Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful to the dedicated volunteers who continue to put themselves in harm’s way to save others 24/7.

