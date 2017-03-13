The Indie Bestseller List

HARDCOVER FICTION
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
A Piece of the World, Christina Baker Kline
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
The Whistler, John Grisham
Difficult Women, Roxane Gay
The Girl Before, J.P. Delaney
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari
The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis
Born a Crime, Trevor Noah
Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
The Little Book of Hygge, Meik Wiking
Thank You for Being Late, Thomas L. Friedman
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
Britt-Marie Was Here, Fredrik Backman
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman
The Summer Before the War, Helen Simonson
All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
Originals, Adam Grant
We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Why We March: Signs of Protest and Hope
Dark Money, Jane Mayer
Why I March
Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American Ciity, Matthew Desmond
MASS MARKET
1984, George Orwell
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
The Last Mile, David Baldacci
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
It Can’t Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
The Black Widow, Daniel Silva
The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
The Apartment, Danielle Steel
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
The Playbook: 52 Rules to Aim, Shoot, and Score in This Game Called Life, Kwame Alexander
Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
Rad Women Worldwide, Kate Schatz, Miriam Klein Stahl (Illus.)
YOUNG ADULT
The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth
Caraval, Stephanie Garber
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
Beauty and the Beast: Lost in a Book, Jennifer Donnelly
City of Saints & Thieves, Natalie C. Anderson
We Are Okay, Nina LaCour
The United States Constitution: What It Says, What It Means
Everything Everything, Nicola Yoon