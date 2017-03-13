Music & more at Vino Di Sedona

Wednesday, March 22, Vino Di Sedona brings back local favorite Rick Busbea, 7-10 p.m. Rick puts on a high energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce.

Thursday, March 23, brings music by Gina Machovina with guest TJ Brennan, 7-10 p.m. Gina is best known for her virtuoso guitar playing and smooth, sultry vocals (it’s hard to believe she used to be in a heavy metal band!) As a student and performer of classical guitar music for more than 30 years, Gina also played lead guitar and wrote music for her hard rock-band, Rising, in So California. More recently, Gina has performed solo as a singer/songwriter throughout the Pacific Northwest where she recorded her first CD, Mirrors. She now resides in Sedona and plays extensively throughout Northern Arizona. Beautifully mesmerizing, Machovina’s music is a soulful mix of guitar masterpieces with passionate vocal tunes spanning many decades. Gina is joined by percussionist TJ Brennan.

Vino Di Sedona welcomes The Doug Johnson Band on Friday March 24, 7-10 p.m. The Doug Johnson Band is a Northern Arizona power trio that plays Blues, Rock and Soul. Playing soulful renditions of the classics as well as original music, the band gives a fresh twist to today’s modern music scene.

The band is lead by veteran performers Mike Wade (Guitar and Vocals), Robert McDaniels (Drums and Vocals) who are both from Florida. Bassist Steve Warren, a native of Philadelphia, anchors the bottom end while adding vocal harmonies to complete the band’s full sound. The band plays a wide range of music to ensure enjoyment by all. Come join the Doug Johnson band for an evening of Blues, Rock, and a whole lot of Soul.

Saturday March 25 brings three sets of music to Vino Di Sedona starting with Paolo 3:30-6 p.m. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Following Paolo on March 25 are Sedona sensations Miller and Miller; father and son duo Robin and Eric Miller, 7-10 p.m. Together they play as an acoustic guitar duo performing their original music along with well-known songs by artists such as Sting.

Robin Miller is adored for his gutsy blues and power rock guitar playing, as well as his singing and his prolific songwriting, honed by over forty years of professional experience. His love of playing and singing is contagious. He’s a diverse musician who incorporates many styles, but his fiery guitar solos, and his rich and bluesy rock vocals always get the crowd feeling energized.

Eric began seriously playing guitar at the age of twelve, inspired by all the great blues and rock music of the Detroit area. Coming from a family of musicians and artists, Eric started playing professionally when he was 16. He was soon performing at some of the largest and most impressive venues of the Detroit Metropolitan area.

With a desire for new experiences and exposure to different sounds and music, Eric left Detroit in the mid 90’s to travel to Europe where he spent months busking on the streets of France, Italy, England, Ireland, and eventually Spain where he developed a love for flamenco.



A late night set starting at 10:30 p.m. will feature LA musicians Mat Devine and Jonny Radtke, formerly from Chicago, and the Chicago based band Kill Hannah. Singer, songwriter, musician, actor, and author Mat Devine is most well known for creating and fronting the Chicago alternative rock band Kill Hannah.

Devine’s latest project and debut solo album, Gold Blooded was released in August of 2014. Kill Hannah was formed while Devine was attending college as a film major at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

The band was signed by Atlantic records in 2003 and has toured the United States numerous times as well as touring Europe and Australia. In 2009 Devine partnered with Alain Whyte, best known as the guitarist and principle songwriter for Morrissey, for a side project called Setting Fires.

In 2010 Devine was cast as Grim Hunter in the Broadway production Spiderman Turn Off The Dark. Devine has since moved to LA to pursue his solo career. Jonny Radtke is a musician and actor, originally from Chicago, Illinois. He is known for being the guitarist for the multi-platinum selling rock band, Filter, and alternative rock bands, Kill Hannah, Ashes Divide and Polar Moon. Radkte is credited with bringing Filter’s music to a new level when he joined the band and began co-writing music with the lead singer Richard Patrick. When not touring, he spends his time in the studio, writing and collaborating with other artists.

Jim French’s monthly Open Jam at Vino Di Sedona is becoming a popular Sunday evening destination for locals, musicians, and tourists. Jim French and his talented friends invite other musicians to join in and play music every last Sunday of the month, 6-9 PM. Be a part of the entertainment or a part of the audience, either way a fun night is sure to be had by all!

Music Monday at Vino Di Sedona features Randy J on March 27, 6-9 PM. Born in Orlando, Florida, Randy J moved to Los Angeles in 1987 and shortly thereafter began composing music for film trailers and TV spots. He returned to Orlando and formed his band the Tarantulas in 1995; now a Sedona resident, and known for his 50’s and 60’s surf guitar sound, Randy performs as a solo artist and with The Tarantulas.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, Greg Williams, D.L. Harrison, Rick Busbea, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is a Wine and Beer Bar and Wine Shop with nightly entertainment. Located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682